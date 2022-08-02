Firstpost Podcast: The Patra Chawl scam

Raut-ed? The journalist who became the Shiv Sena voice and is blamed for the party split Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has blamed ‘political vendetta’ for his arrest in the Patra Chawl land scam case. The sharp-tongued leader rose from Saamna editor to Sena’s No 2 in three decades of association with the Thackerays and made a few enemies along the way