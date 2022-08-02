Firstpost Podcast: The Patra Chawl scam
What is Sanjay Raut's involvement in the Patra Chawl redevelopment project? Tune in
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in the Patra Chawl scam after six hours of questioning on Monday. The arrest is linked to a Rs 1,034-crore alleged land scam related to the re-development of the chawl in Mumbai’s Goregaon.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Nothing to do with politics, CBI, ED work independently: Raosaheb Danve on raid at Sanjay Raut's Mumbai house
The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday conducted raids at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's Mumbai house in a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl land scam
'Jhukega nahi', says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut before being detained by ED in Patra Chawl land scam case
The Enforcement Directorate officials reached at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's Bhandup residence around 7 am and began searches in money laundering case related to Mumbai Chawl land scam
Sanjay Raut sent to ED custody till 4 August; Shiv Sena leader's advocate alleges political vendetta
In April this year, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore belonging to Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of its investigation