Firstpost Podcast: The Gujarat riots chapter and arrest of Teesta Setalvad
Will Teesta Setalvad's case bring closure to the 2002 Gujarat riots? Tune in to find out
Teesta Setalvad, who was detained by a Gujarat Anti-terrorism Squad team on Saturday from Mumbai in connection with a case on her NGO, was produced before an Ahmedabad court on Sunday in connection with a case against her NGO. Setalvad's NGO is suspected of giving baseless information about the 2002 Gujarat riots to the police.
