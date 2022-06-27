Firstpost Podcast: The Gujarat riots chapter and arrest of Teesta Setalvad

Will Teesta Setalvad's case bring closure to the 2002 Gujarat riots? Tune in to find out

Teesta Setalvad, who was detained by a Gujarat Anti-terrorism Squad team on Saturday from Mumbai in connection with a case on her NGO, was produced before an Ahmedabad court on Sunday in connection with a case against her NGO. Setalvad's NGO is suspected of giving baseless information about the 2002 Gujarat riots to the police.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.