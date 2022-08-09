Firstpost Podcast: The 5G era
How will 5G benefit you? Tune in
The Union Cabinet approved the auction on 15 June, allowing non-telecom service providers to bid for spectrum to set up 5G networks. The bidders inclued the three major mobile operators in India: Reliance Jio, the market leader, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The fourth contendor is Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, whose interests until now have been in largely in infrastructure.
Firstpost is part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
