Firstpost Podcast: Spy ships docked in Sri Lanka

Is China responsible for ruining Sri Lanka's economy? Tune in

FP Explainers August 18, 2022 06:00:52 IST
Chinese spy ship Yuan Wang 5. Image courtesy News18Hindi

A Chinese research vessel, Yuan Wang 5, docked at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port on 16 August and will be anchored till 22 August. India is worried that ship’s tracking systems might possibly snoop on its installations.

Updated Date: August 18, 2022 06:00:52 IST

