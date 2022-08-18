Firstpost Podcast: Spy ships docked in Sri Lanka
Is China responsible for ruining Sri Lanka's economy? Tune in
A Chinese research vessel, Yuan Wang 5, docked at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port on 16 August and will be anchored till 22 August. India is worried that ship’s tracking systems might possibly snoop on its installations.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Firstpost Podcast: Scattered rains in India
Why are some parts of the country not as wet as the rest? Tune in
Sri Lanka defers Spy ship Yuan Wang 5's stay at Hambantota after India questions its purpose
Yuan Wang 5 is a dual-use spy vessel, employed for space and satellite tracking and with specific usage in intercontinental ballistic missile launches. India was apprehensive about the ship's arrival in Lanka due to a strong possibility of it could be equipped with high-tech eavesdropping equipment
Sri Lanka allows Chinese spy ship Yuan Wang 5 to dock at port despite India's concerns
The Yuan Wang 5 was originally due to call at Sri Lanka's Chinese-run Hambantota port on 11 August, only for Colombo to ask Beijing to indefinitely defer the visit following India's objections