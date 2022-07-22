Firstpost Podcast: Know your new President
Dive into the political journey of the new President-elect of India
Droupadi Murmu is no stranger to having firsts to her name — she was the first woman governor of India and will also become the first President to be born after Independence
President polls: Droupadi Murmu to visit Bhopal, Gujarat
The BJP may hold a special training session for its elected public representatives in Delhi
President-elect Droupadi Murmu: A peek inside her simple life
Born to an impoverished family belonging to the Santhal tribe, Murmu's life was full of difficulties and personal tragedies
Explained: The Santhal tribe that President-elect Droupadi Murmu belongs to
Droupadi Murmu, belonging to the Santhal tribe, has made history becoming the first woman tribal President of India. The Santhalis, the third-largest scheduled tribe community in the country, are mostly distributed in Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal