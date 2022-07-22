India

Firstpost Podcast: Know your new President

Dive into the political journey of the new President-elect of India

FP Explainers July 22, 2022 18:26:48 IST
Firstpost Podcast: Know your new President

The National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu emerged victorious in the presidential election on Thursday. Former Governor of Jharkand, Murmu, who belongs from the santhal tribe, comfortably won the support of more than half the electorate of MPs and state legislators. PTI

Droupadi Murmu is no stranger to having firsts to her name — she was the first woman governor of India and will also become the first President to be born after Independence

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 22, 2022 18:26:48 IST

TAGS:

also read

President polls: Droupadi Murmu to visit Bhopal, Gujarat
India

President polls: Droupadi Murmu to visit Bhopal, Gujarat

The BJP may hold a special training session for its elected public representatives in Delhi

President-elect Droupadi Murmu: A peek inside her simple life
India

President-elect Droupadi Murmu: A peek inside her simple life

Born to an impoverished family belonging to the Santhal tribe, Murmu's life was full of difficulties and personal tragedies

Explained: The Santhal tribe that President-elect Droupadi Murmu belongs to
India

Explained: The Santhal tribe that President-elect Droupadi Murmu belongs to

Droupadi Murmu, belonging to the Santhal tribe, has made history becoming the first woman tribal President of India. The Santhalis, the third-largest scheduled tribe community in the country, are mostly distributed in Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal