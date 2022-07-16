Firstpost Podcast: India and population

India

India is about to become the world's most populous country. Tune in to find out what next.

July 16, 2022
India's rising population. McKay Savage/Wikimedia Commons

On 15 November 2022, it is predicted that the global population will reach eight billion. The projection is revealed in the UN’s World Population Prospects 2022 report, which also shows that India is on course to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023.

Updated Date: July 16, 2022

