Firstpost Podcast: How Bundelkhand Expressway was completed ahead of time

Highway construction has picked up in India and the Bundelkhand Expressway is testimony to that. Tune in

July 06, 2022
Uttar Pradesh will get it's 5th expressway to connect the remote region of Bundelkhand. File Photo UPEIDA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh's fifth expressway, the 296-km long Bundelkhand Expressway on 12 July. This project despite the COVID-19 pandemic was completed before schedule, within 28 months. The new expressway will connect seven districts of the state besides connecting the operational Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Etawah. This will provide direct connectivity from Delhi-NCR as well as Lucknow to Bundelkhand.

Updated Date: July 06, 2022 09:44:52 IST

