Firstpost Podcast: How Bundelkhand Expressway was completed ahead of time
Highway construction has picked up in India and the Bundelkhand Expressway is testimony to that. Tune in
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh's fifth expressway, the 296-km long Bundelkhand Expressway on 12 July. This project despite the COVID-19 pandemic was completed before schedule, within 28 months. The new expressway will connect seven districts of the state besides connecting the operational Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Etawah. This will provide direct connectivity from Delhi-NCR as well as Lucknow to Bundelkhand.
