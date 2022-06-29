Firstpost Podcast: Does Udaipur killing qualify as lynching?
The 27-year-old tailor was killed for allegedly supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks in a social media post
Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally killed by two men in Udaipur on Tuesday who posted a video on social media stating that they were avenging an alleged insult to Islam. The 27-year-old tailor was killed for allegedly supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks in a social media post.
