Firstpost Editor's Picks: Smriti Irani's pursuit of Amethi, Mumbai ragpickers' woes, Kesari box office collection; today's must-read stories

Smriti Irani's relentless pursuit for Amethi may finally pay off, unseat Rahul Gandhi from Congress bastion

The difference between Irani's candidacy in 2014 and 2019 is noteworthy – this time around, the BJP and its sympathisers believe that she may win to write one of important chapters in India's political history.

BS Yeddyurappa calls Congress' bribe charge 'nonsense', Ravi Shankar Prasad says party is spinning 'web of lies'

Following the Congress' accusation that BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa was involved in funneling Rs 1,800 crore to several of the party's senior leaders, the BJP has been quick to respond.

Ragpickers at Mumbai's Deonar, despite being 'unsung heroes of sustainability', battle garbage mafia and state apathy

The Deonar dump in Mumbai has seen three major fires — in January 2015, March 2016, and March 2018. Most of what goes in and around the landfill seems to be controlled by an aggressive "garbage mafia."

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film is 2019's biggest domestic opener, earns Rs 21.50 cr on Day 1

Akshay Kumar's Kesari depicts the Battle of Saragarhi, one of the most valiant clashes in India where a troop of soldiers took on approximately 10,000 invaders. According to trade analysts, the film, which released on 21 March, has emerged as the biggest opener of 2019 with Rs 21.50 crore.

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and why we should relax into it

Anxiety, which is biologically meant to last a few hours, becomes a semi-permanent state for those suffering from panic attacks, phobias, social anxiety, generalised anxiety and post-traumatic stress – all of which have biological, social and psychological aspects.

