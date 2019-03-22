BS Yeddyurappa calls Congress' bribe charge 'nonsense', Ravi Shankar Prasad says party is spinning 'web of lies'

Following the Congress' accusation that BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa was involved in funneling Rs 1,800 crore to several of the party's senior leaders, the BJP has been quick to respond.

Citing a report from The Caravan magazine, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said that former Karnataka chief minister Yeddyurappa had bribed top leadership of the government in 2009. "It (The Caravan report) mentions the names of senior BJP leaders from Rajnath Singh to (Arun) Jaitley. There is an allegation of a bribe of Rs 1,800 crore on the top BJP leadership," he said.

The Caravan's report states that Yeddyurappa made these records in his own handwriting in a Karnataka legislator's 2009 diary in Kannada.

In response, Yeddyurappa took to Twitter and called the Congress' accusations "absolute nonsense, disgusting and desperate." In his tweet, he further urged the Congress to either prove their claim or face a case of defamation.

Absolute nonsense, disgusting & desperate efforts by @INCIndia to release such fake diary, prove it at the earliest or face defamation case. pic.twitter.com/3sMkYTd3Kb — Chowkidar B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) March 22, 2019

ANI further quoted the BJP leader as saying:

BS Yeddyurappa, BJP: They have planted the story in the media to gain mileage in the upcoming elections. Issues raised by Congress leaders are irrelevant and false. I'm discussing with the senior advocates to file a defamation case against the concerned person also. https://t.co/lECh5weSVG — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also responded to the development via press conference. Speaking to the media, he said that Congress has resorted to weaving a web of lies ahead of the general elections.

He said that the income tax department had questioned Congress leader D Shivkumar over the matter, who has rejected them access during raids.

"Will the Congress party now do its politics on false, lies and misrepresentation?" he asked.

He further lashed out at the Congress over Sam Pitroda's questions regarding the toll in the 26 February IAF air strikes in Balakot, and said that his comments reflect the entire Opposition party's policy and thinking.

He also accused Pitroda of demoralising Indian armed forces.

