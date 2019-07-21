Firstpost Editor's Picks: Sheila Dikshit cremated, Afghanistan peace process, Chandrayaan-2 launch; today's must-read stories

Sheila Dikshit cremated with full state honours at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat; Sonia Gandhi, Amit Shah attend ex-CM's funeral

Sheila Dikshit, three-time chief minister of Delhi, who is credited with the “all-round” development of the national capital was cremated with full state honours on Sunday after she passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Saturday.

Afghanistan peace process: If India feels left out, instead of blaming Donald Trump it must consider revamping its ineffective policy

If India wishes to sustain its security and strategic interests in the war-torn nation, nurture its 18-year-old ties and maintain its role as an important stakeholder in Afghanistan’s nation-building, then it must stop looking towards American security cover and consider putting its own boots on the ground.

Chandrayaan-2 launch: Here's when and where you need to watch ISRO's second attempt of the lunar mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation is counting down to the launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2. The spacecraft, carrying an orbiter, lander and a rover, will be launched on a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-MkIII from a launchpad in Sriharikota, as was planned earlier.

India vs West Indies: Selectors make necessary moves with focus on T20 World Cup and solving middle-order muddle

India look to build a team for future. At the same time, the immediate milestone for Team India to conquer is the next year's ICC T20 World Cup. The bonus prize is another T20 World Cup which will take place in 2021. Selectors have shown 'intent' with the team they picked for the T20I series which also includes quite a lot of surprises.

Burning ghats of Benaras: In the holy city, death wears many faces, is both grand and mundane

A rhythmic beat, promising men relief from the cycle of life and death, is performed by the 'sapta-rishis', or the seven chosen sages, as a part of rituals believed to have been passed down to man by Shiva himself. The Dashwamedha ghats are flooded with people, swaying their heads intoxicated by tunes that assure them salvation.