Burning ghats of Benaras: In the holy city, death wears many faces, is both grand and mundane

Text by Joyona Medhi | Photos by Abhishek Basu

Legend has it that Prometheus tricked the Gods by tempting them with burnt animal bones, wrapped in glistening fat, as opposed to the real meat that’s served as a stuffing inside the stomach of an ox. He even stole fire back for humans to build civilisations with, by carrying it on a giant fennel stalk — this, after Zeus took fire away from them as retribution for not using it to achieve spiritual communion with the gods.

For some, the etymology of the name Prometheus is ‘forethought’, while many believe it to mean 'pra math', or 'to steal', in Sanskrit. Analogous to this incident is the Vedic episode of Mātariśvan, a messenger of Vivasvan or Surya, who brought fire to mankind. And perched between this realm of men and gods is the ancient city of Benaras, or the ‘City of Light and Lore’ by the river Ganges, archaically known as ‘Kashi’.

With a shrine in every nook of the city, the sound of conch shells rippling through the ghats dotting the mighty river, and barefoot sadhus and pilgrims walking down the same lanes that bear the weight of the heavy footsteps of historical greats — like Buddha and Tulsidas — Benaras is a riot of colours, with a generous dash of saffron. It has been so since time immemorial, or so believe the wandering bards who sing of how the clock first started ticking, and ‘time’ was born during the age of Lords Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma.

A rhythmic beat, promising men relief from the cycle of life and death, is performed by the 'sapta-rishis', or the seven chosen sages, as a part of rituals believed to have been passed down to man by Shiva himself. The Dashwamedha ghats are flooded with people, swaying their heads intoxicated by tunes that assure them salvation.