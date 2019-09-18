Firstpost Editor's Picks: S Jaishankar's remarks on PoK, Vinesh Phogat's bronze at Nur-Sultan WWC; today's must-read stories

S Jaishankar's remarks on PoK an attempt to shift Kashmir debate, but little chance of India raiding Pakistan

A careful parsing of Jaishankar’s comments indicates a stress on realism borne out of mitigating the challenges of exercising a hard option on Kashmir but the minister stayed short of sounding the bugle on Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). Jaishankar clarified a long-held Indian position — that PoK is “a part of India” — but used a docile verb “expect one day” to claim “physical jurisdiction” over the disputed area. No deadlines, no imminent threat. The docility is intentional, aimed at expressing intent but very little action.

Ill-equipped private madrassas in Assam ignore child rights, junk formal education; girl students often end up as child brides

Started as a means of ensuring education to the marginalised communities as a viable substitute for government schools, the private madrassas in Assam do not follow the standard formal education system. Away from any kind of government regulation, these non-registered schools house hundreds of children in tiny plots in unhygienic conditions and deprive them of formal education, consequently disconnecting them from the outer world, the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) observed in a recent survey.

World Wrestling Championships 2019: Analysing Vinesh Phogat's run to bronze and Tokyo Olympics 2020 quota at Nur-Sultan

Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian wrestler to secure a quota place for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, after she won bronze medal at the Nur-Sultan World Wrestling Championships. Vinesh, who recently shifted to the 53-kg weight class, was beaten by Japan’s Mayu Mukaida in her second round, but made it to the repechage round after the Japanese wrestler made it to the finals. She beat Ukraine's Yuliia Khavaldzhy Blahinya, USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt and Greece's Maria Prevolaraki in the repechage rounds to earn bronze.

How Rakesh Sharma ensured his documentary on Gujarat riots reached Indian audiences

Sharma’s research for Final Solution lasted from January to October 2002, encompassing fact-finding documents, legal papers, petitions filed. Factual accuracy was critical, Sharma knew. “I knew the film would come under immense scrutiny and would be attacked,” he says, adding, “In the classical sense, I was not doing research with the people, but I was extremely, sharply aware of the details.” Material based only on hearsay was not included, and firsthand experiences formed the backbone of his narrative.

With Bard of Blood, The Family Man and War up for release, tracing the evolution of the spy genre in India

Growing up, espionage typically conjured up images of James Bond, and maybe Jason Bourne. You’d think of someone suave, driving fast cars with access to unheard-of-gadgetry; someone who gambled with billionaires in Monte Carlo and woke up the following morning next to a beautiful woman, two continents away. This was all larger-than-life and had ‘foreign’ written all over it. It’s no surprise then, that 20th century Bollywood barely dabbled in this genre of films. The earliest half decent attempts at making spy films were Jeetendra’s Farz (1967) and Dharmendra’s Aankhen (1968), both of which relied heavily on Bond-esque tropes.