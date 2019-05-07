Firstpost Editor's Picks: Rajmohan Gandhi, Akshaya Tritiya, and Tara Sutaria interview; today's must-read stories

Rajmohan Gandhi appears to be banking on collective amnesia by criticising Modi for Bofors references

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Rajmohan Gandhi essentially said that Narendra Modi’s remarks during an election rally last week, terming Rajiv Gandhi as “bhrashtachari no 1”, touched a new nadir in political discourse. He claimed that when he himself fought the Lok Sabha election against Rajiv Gandhi from Amethi in 1989, he did not malign his opponent’s name by mentioning his alleged role in the Bofors scandal. This is rather surprising as the historic 1989 elections were fought on the single issue of corruption in high places.

Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday bombers, with alleged Islamic State links, had visited Tamil Nadu in 2017

Ilzam Ahmed Ibrahim and Inshaf Ahmed Ibrahim, the millionaire businessmen-turned-suicide bombers who blew themselves up at luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, had visited Tamil Nadu in 2017, police sources have told Firstpost. The revelation comes amid growing concern that the Islamic State terror cell which carried out the massacre could have had connections in southern India. The Tamil Nadu Police and intelligence services, government sources said, are now attempting to reconstruct the brothers’ movements during their visit — ostensibly a business trip to meet with spice importers and contacts in the chemical industry.

Tara Sutaria on making Bollywood debut with star kids: We're lucky in our own ways at both ends of the spectrum

Karan Johar’s latest find Tara Sutaria may not have faced any kind of setback working with two star kids, her co-stars — Tiger (son of Jackie Shroff) and Ananya Pandey (daughter of Chunky Pandey), but says that she found Ananya “very filmy” when she met her during the Diwali pooja at the Dharma Productions office. “We did the aarti together and sang 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' as if we were filming K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...) or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. So there were never any inhibitions working with the two and you can see that in the film,” she says.

Akshaya Tritiya gets off to a good start after three bad years; gold coins, lightweight jewellery most sought-after items

Akshaya Tritiya has taken off on a positive note with increasing footfalls in jewellery shops across the country. Post demonetisation and GST, for the first time, the sentiment has turned out to be positive. The dip in the price of gold too helped and customers have been thronging jewellery stores across cities in the country. Gold prices were down by Rs 50 to Rs 32,670 per 10 gram at the bullion market in Delhi on Tuesday, according to the All India Sarafa Association. The fall in demand from local jewellers and retailers at the domestic spot market led to the dip in gold prices despite the holy day.

David Ferrer managed to make a name for himself in era of superstars and that is his biggest victory

David Ferrer's career has come full circle. From playing against Agassi early on in his career to now, facing off against players who had not even been born when he first became a professional, Ferrer has really transcended two tennis-watching generations — one that saw him in the prime of his form, and another that has watched his consistency, his determination and his drive.

