Akshaya Tritiya gets off to a good start after three bad years; gold coins, lightweight jewellery most sought-after items

Akshay Tritiya has taken off on a positive note with increasing footfalls in jewellery shops across the country. Post- demonetisation and GST, for the first time, the sentiment has turned out to be positive. The dip in the price of gold too helped and customers have been thronging jeweller stores across cities in the country.

Gold prices were down by Rs 50 to Rs 32,670 per 10 gram at the bullion market in Delhi on Tuesday, according to the All India Sarafa Association. The fall in demand from local jewellers and retailers at the domestic spot market led to the dip in gold prices despite Akshaya Tritiya, a day considered auspicious to buy gold.

The most-sought gold ornaments on this auspicious occasion were lightweight items like earrings, ear studs, finger rings and also gold coins in the range of 1 gram and 2 gram. This has been largely the trend. The wedding season has just started and that has led to many customers buying heavy jewellery items priced above Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakhs in gold and diamond jewellery. Coupled with schemes as discounts in making charges, has buoyed buyers.

The jewellers Firstpost spoke with were in an upbeat mood. This is a big change from the same time last year. There has been a drop in prices from February 2018 at Rs 33,000 per 10 grams to Rs 31,500 now, said Ashish Pethe, partner, Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers. Concurs Anantha Padmanaban, chairman, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, that the day has been positive. "Since the timing between 3 pm and 4.30 pm is considered inauspicious, there have been few footfalls in the noon. The weather is too hot and also because it is a weekday we expect more customers to throng the stores post-5 pm." There has been 10-15 percent more footfalls this year for Akshay Tritiya compared to last year, he said.

"Footfalls are good despite the heat and a working day. Mostly women are visiting shops to buy token items like coins or lightweight jewellery. Many are coming in to pick up pre-booked jewellery," Nitin Khandelwal of Khandelwal Jewellers, who is also the former chairman of the All-India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council, said to PTI. He expressed the hope that the momentum will gather more speed by the evening.

Barring Q4 2018, the import of gold has been higher than the demand. This can be witnessed consistently from Q1 2017 till Q1 2019. Barring Q4 December 2018, every quarter bullion import has been higher than demand.

There is a definitely a pent-up demand for gold, said Somasundaram PR, Managing Director, World Gold Council. There are stocks waiting to be sold and this is bound to show up in the demand this year, he said.

There was close to 170 tonnes as a difference between imports and demand in the last nine quarters post-demonetisation, Somasundaram said. Gold sold really well during demonetisation and there has been surplus demand one or two more quarters due to destocking.

As sentiment was very high, there were discounts being offered for gold. However, with the equity market being very hot as of now, customer sentiment is returning, said Somasundaram. “One needs to be very discerning with regard to equities. The markets have been generally hovering around 38,000 and the blue-chip shares are high priced which makes it out of reach for many. The debt market is not doing well. It is not going to be easy for a new investor to get into these markets very easily. Hence gold at around Rs 31,500, will come in handy for the investor. And hence gold is being preferred,” said Somasundaran.

Gold purchases across the country increased by 30 percent as compared to the first year, said Praveen Khandelwal, National General Secretary of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). Despite an alternative like Bond, ETF, customers' attachment to physical gold has not diminished. Due to this, gold is being procured on a large scale on Akshaya Tritiya as gold prices are lower than last year. Apart from this, the market has completely recovered from the ban on accounting and GST. He said that according to information received from all over the country, the sale of gold coin is not equal and there is no enthusiasm about buying it.

The global scenario is also favouring the yellow metal. The softening of Fed rates, the Brexit threat continuing unabated, and the geopolitical issues like trade talk not progressing much, have all been favourable for gold. If one were to look at the domestic scenario, there are indications that monsoons are likely to be good. Rural incomes are rising. All this positive factor that strengthens the position gold, said an analyst.

The demand for gold has seen a steady decrease. Currently, the country purchases an estimated 760 tonnes of gold (year 2018) compared to 771 tonnes in 2017. Of these 90 tonnes each comprise of gold coins and gold bars unlike the United States and Germany.

Gold coins vs jewellery

The government launched Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF) a few years back but it has not really caught on, said an analyst. It did well between 2008-2012, when India imported around 2 billion tonnes. Gold prices were range-bound and were $1200-$1250 and investors felt it was pointless to have such gold holdings. With the commissions on ETFs coming down, gold became the least distributed financial product. In the past few years, ETFs have lost their sheen and is less than a billion dollars now, the analyst said.

In the interim, the government introduced sovereign gold bonds which are not as liquid as ETFs. With sovereign giving more returns unlike ETFs, the former cannibalized the latter.

Gold coins of 5 grams and 10 grams flew off the shelves for most jewellers. Suvankar Sen, fourth-generation scion of Senco Gold and Diamonds with close to 100 stores in 25 cities said, people buying lightweight jewellery are higher than those buying heavy jewellery with average ticket size between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000. However, online sales are doing better than offline sales, Sen said as people prefer buying gold coins and bars online. It is the young who are buying gold more this year, he said, with small ticket sizes. Still, Sen believes that the growth in gold buying may be in single digits around 7-8 percent as there is uncertainty with elections, Cyclone Fani which has dampened sentiment and also uncertain global conditions.

(Data contribution by Kishor Kadam)

