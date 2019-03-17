Firstpost Editor's Picks: Pollachi sexual assault case, Christchurch attack and 'shitposting', Zinedine Zidane's winning start; today's must-read stories

Pollachi sexual assault case: Women in Tamil Nadu are suffering due to political exploitation, media bias

The High Court of Madras posed an important question, “Why didn’t the rape receive sufficient attention? Why do rapes in UP and Delhi get more airtime than Pollachi?” Tamil Nadu has been discussing Pollachi since the video was released. Nobody outside the state seems to have been as affected by this incident for quite a while.

Christchurch shooting video lays bare terrifying new brazenness of right-wing trolls, their toxic ‘shitposting’

While a lot of ink would be spilt writing about growing Islamophobia in the West, what needs to be brought to the forefront is also the toxic subculture of 'shitposting'. This subculture doesn't just involve white supremacists but a rather large ideological cocktail spanning continents, both the East and the West.

#MainBhiChowkidar: BJP leaders, including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, add 'Chowkidar' to their Twitter names

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah as well as state and national BJP leaders changed their names on Twitter. This includes Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad, JP Nadda, Jayant Sinha and Dharmendra Pradhan, and party leaders Amit Malviya, Suresh Nakhua, Mukul Roy, Jitu Vaghani, Raghubar Das, among others.

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health have caused much anguish

At Prayagraj, it is the Yamuna that contributes much more water than the Ganga. Upstream of the confluence, the Ganga is wide but, “so shallow that it is possible to walk across the river in the lean season,” said Parvendra Singh, a scientist with NEERI.

LaLiga: Zinedine Zidane enjoys winning start to second Real Madrid coaching stint; Atletico Madrid beaten at Athletic Bilbao

Zinedine Zidane brought Real Madrid's outcasts in from the cold and they repaid him with a win over Celta Vigo on Saturday but LaLiga's title race could well be over after Atletico Madrid were beaten by Athletic Bilbao.

