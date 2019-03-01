No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health have caused much anguish

The numerous dams limiting the flow of the Ganga and its tributaries, as well as the massive extraction of water from the river, makes the aspiration of a free flowing river a distant dream. By Soumya Sarkar For Hariram Shekhawat from the desert city of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, any body of water bigger than a pond looks like a marvel. A first time visitor to the Kumbh Mela at Allahabad (recently renamed Prayagraj) — the bathing festival of Hindus that is known as the largest public gathering on the planet — Shekhawat was overwhelmed at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna. “So much water,” the pilgrim exclaimed. “The holy Ganga is alive and well.” Not all bathers flocking the confluence to take a dip were as enthusiastic. Some had noticed the sandbars on the Ganga just a few metres upstream. Babulal, who came to the Kumbh from a village not far from Patna, the capital of state of Bihar downstream in the Ganga, was not surprised. “The Ganga near my village also has chars (sandbanks) in the lean season,” said Babulal, who uses one name. Patna is one of the largest cities on the banks of the Ganga in Bihar, and by then the river has been joined by almost all its main tributaries.

(Above: A press of pilgrims waiting their turn to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Photo courtesy Soumya Sarkar.) At Prayagraj, it is the Yamuna that contributes much more water than the Ganga. Upstream of the confluence, the Ganga is wide but, “so shallow that it is possible to walk across the river in the lean season,” said Parvendra Singh, a scientist with National Environmental Engineering Research Institute working on a treatment project in Jhunsi, a city neighbourhood. “Children play football on the riverbed.” Campaigns for continuous flow The reduced flow and declining health of the Ganga has caused much anguish. It is a robust river only during the June-September monsoon rains. There have been strong calls for ensuring aviral dhara (continuous flow) in the river. GD Agarwal, the 86-year-old doyen of India’s environmentalists, died in October last year at a Rishikesh hospital after a 111-day fast, demanding action to revive uninterrupted flow in the critically polluted Ganga. Even now in a Rishikesh ashram, a few kilometres upstream of Haridwar where the Ganga reaches the plains from the Himalayas, a 26-year-old Hindu monk Atmabodhanand has been on a hunger strike since 24 October 2018. He has the same demand – let the Ganga flow free. At 2,525 kilometres, Ganga is the longest river of India, supporting a quarter of India’s 1.3 billion people. Shackled by more than a hundred dams and poisoned by monstrous pollution, the entire river basin has turned sickly in an already water-stressed region. The main reason for anaemic flow is massive extraction of water for irrigation, said Vinod Tare, river expert and professor at Indian institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. This is compounded by to the construction of dams in the upper reaches and reckless groundwater exploitation in the plains. “The reduced flow in the Ganga is not new,” Tare said. “It started during colonial times.” In 1842, British engineers started building a canal system starting from Bhimgoda barrage in Haridwar. Today the canals irrigate nearly 9,000 square kilometres of farmland in western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Tare says that before the Tehri dam was built in 2006, the lean season flow at Haridwar was some 6,500 cusec (cubic foot per second), out of which only about 1,000 cusec was left flowing in the river. Environmentalists say that no more than 30 percent of the river’s flow should be diverted for agricultural, domestic or industrial purposes. “A river, to be called a river, must flow. The key issue is dwindling natural flow. If the natural flow is maintained, even pollution can by and large be kept in check through dilution and the river’s ability to self rejuvenate,” said Manoj Mishra, convenor of the Yamuna Jiye Abhiyan (Living Yamuna Campaign). No stopping diversion But Tare believes it is now virtually impossible to stop diverting most of the water in the Ganga at Haridwar. “No government can take such a step because it would affect a very large number of farmers in India’s bread basket,” he said. “It’s an impossible decision for any administration.” The other major problem is the proliferation of a large number of hydropower and irrigation dams built in the headwater tributaries. “In the upper reaches of the Ganga, these dams have caused interruptions in the free flow of the river, affecting the river ecosystem,” says Tare. Environmentalists have objected strenuously to the building of dams on the headwaters of the Ganga in the Himalayas. Despite nationwide protests, a multi-purpose dam was built on the Bhagirathi River at Tehri in Uttarakhand state in 2006, overriding concerns of building such a massive structure in an ecologically sensitive and earthquake-prone region.

(Above: The multi-purpose Tehri dam was built on the Bhagirathi River in Uttarakhand despite nationwide protests. Photo courtesy Lingaraj GJ.) The obstruction caused by the Tehri dam, which stores water for irrigation in a 52 sq. km reservoir and has an installed capacity to produce 1,000 MW of hydroelectricity, has dramatically reduced the flow in the Bhagirathi. At some points of the year, there’s no water in the Bhagirathi, which meets the Alaknanda River at Devprayag, at which point the river is called the Ganga. No more dams There is unanimity among experts that no further dams should be built on the Ganga and its tributaries. “Rivers in India need to flow unfettered, period. There should be an absolute ban on building any more dams. Hydropower generation does not require rivers to be dammed,” said Somnath Bandyopadhyay, associate professor at the School of Ecology and Environment Studies in Nalanda University, Bihar. “Even storage of seasonal waters does not require dam construction.” “There should be an absolute ban on building of any new dam in the country. With hydropower having already become uneconomical non-viable, there is no case for any more such dams anywhere,” said Mishra. “We also need a national policy and action plan on decommissioning of dams, as is happening in many other parts of the world, the US and Europe in particular.” Bandyopadhyay, who had earlier worked at the National Ganga River Basin Authority, feels that traditional Indian approaches to manage water are more relevant than colonial engineering approaches. “There is a need to increase surface storage. The river need not be dammed for that,” he said. “The floodplains need to be revived.” The Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India said in a 2018 study that 71 percent of the Bhagirathi River and 48 percent of the Alaknanda River have been inundated and diverted. As a result, about a third of the river channels have turned into “ecological deserts”, it said.

(Above: The Ganga River near Rishikesh. The flow of the headwater streams of the Ganga has been interrupted due to the construction of several hydropower dams. Photo courtesy Soumya Sarkar.) The base flow of the Ganga River has declined by as much as 56% from the 1970s to 2016, according to a report published in Nature in August 2018 by geologists Abhijit Mukherjee and Soumendra Nath Bhanja of IIT Kharagpur. “The summers of 2015–17 have witnessed an unprecedented low water level and flow in the middle and lower reaches of the Ganges River in India,” the researchers said. Overexploited groundwater The scientific report has also clearly linked the reduced flow to excessive groundwater extraction. The introduction of bore wells – with pumps run by electricity – in the Gangetic plains in the 1970s has led to overexploitation of both shallow and deep aquifers, which has in turn affected the flow in the rivers of the Ganga basin. “During the lean season, groundwater is supposed to partially recharge the river. But due to its over-extraction, the land has become thirsty, which actually soaks water away from the river’s base flow,” said Tare. Latest research by Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute shows that the largest depletion of groundwater in the world is taking place in northern India. The government research facility studied fluctuation levels between 2002 and 2017. NITI Aayog, the government’s own think tank, last year released a composite water management index, which showed that 600 million people in India face extreme water stress. Groundwater levels are fast depleting in the states through which the Ganga and its tributaries flow. “Groundwater recharge on an annual basis is one of the key functions of a free flowing river. There is an urgent need for strict regulation on deep bore extraction anywhere within a river’s flood plain. Dug wells that subsist on shallow aquifers are okay, but tube wells are not,” said Mishra. “We shall have to review the entire practice of river floodplain farming in the country.”