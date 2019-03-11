Firstpost Editor's picks: Pakistan's lies on JeM's Balakot camp; unanswered questions on demonetisation; today's top stories

Pakistan lied about JeM's Balakot camp; located at hilltop, centre offered housing and training for recruits

Unlike what Paksitan has claimed, it didn't take foreign journalists to the JeM camp in Balakot. Known as Markaz Syed Ahmad Shaheed, the JeM camp, which IAF struck on 26 February, is three kilometres from Hotel Blue Pine on the Jaba-Bisian Road, the landmark to get to the camp. Based on local government officials, the camp, the camp, spread over two kilometres, has multiple buildings used for residential and training purposes.

Criticism of poll dates coinciding with Ramzan shows Opposition keener on making excuses for failure than beating BJP

The Election Commission has received enough criticism for a phase-wise lengthy process to ensure easy movement of troops and free and fair elections — the organising of which is its primary responsibility. If this process is hit further by religious sentiments — and if similar demands are raised by other communities in this vast, multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural country, then democracy itself will be at stake.

Demonetisation: Who will connect the missing dots in Narendra Modi govt's biggest economic experiment?

After launching such a massive disruptive move, the least the government could have done was to commission a proper study on the effects of demonetisation, take stock of the move and present the facts before the world. Its silence and missing critical data points demonstrate the lack of conviction in the move itself and also how pathetically the Indian central bank has failed to do its job during and after the demonetisation episode.

Captain Marvel is no Wonder Woman; Brie Larson's superhero draws strength from her humanity

Carol Danvers coming to terms with her optimum capacity as Captain Marvel presents itself as a strong feminist statement. Women have been conditioned to be subservient for centuries, and the organised low fan ratings and financial roadblocks in green-lighting female-led superhero projects stem from similar conditioning. Captain Marvel, by depicting its protagonist as a (wo)man-made superhero, as opposed to a naturally born crusader, breaks free of these various limiting factors.

India vs Australia: Ashton Turner showed why he is an able No 6 option for visitors in 2019 World Cup after Mohali heroics

Ashton Turner's sublime knock in the fourth ODI against India illustrated his capabilities as a No 6 that can change the course of the match in space of a few balls. Six months ago, nobody apart from Justin Langer would have felt that Turner could feature at the World Cup. Now, Turner has put up his hand to be a permanent starter and also put pressure on the likes of Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell.

