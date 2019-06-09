Firstpost Editor's Picks: Outrunning obstructionist Pakistan, law and order in Aligarh, netizens' obsession with Keanu Reeves; today's must-read stories

India's foreign policy for the next 5 years: New Delhi should outrun obstructionist Pakistan in Central Asia and push for regional connectivity

Since Modi would attend the SCO summit in Bishkek in mid-June, his special bilateral meet with the chair of the SCO a fortnight before was a smart move to make India’s Central Asia outreach a success. India seeks to tap into the unlocked energy potential of the Central Asian region that is also critically placed in its geo-strategic position. Currently China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan are part of the SCO which accounts for more than 20 percent of the world's land mass, 45 percent of its population, and 25 percent of global GDP.

Aligarh murder case: District administration struggles to maintain order in city, right-wing groups hold angry protests

Gauging the sensitivity of the issue, the Aligarh district administration has divided the city into six sectors and deployed six sector magistrates to maintain peace in the area. The district administration in its official order issued on 8 June asked all the concerned officers to remain in the areas they have been assigned, and coordinate with the local police station to maintain law and order situation in their areas.

The official order also mentioned that the situation is tense in Tappal area where the dead body of the toddler was found on 2 June.

Keanu Reeves and the Internet: Why netizens continue to obsess over the enigmatic John Wick star

Keanu’s been a thirst trap for a quarter of a century now and an undisputed A-lister throughout this period. He broke on to the scene in the late 80s with a stoner-skateboarder look—moody and tortured, but blessed with seraphic beauty. His acting was mostly ridiculed, and he did a few forgettable roles till he landed Point Break alongside Patrick Swayze. He played bass guitar in an alt-rock band, Dogstar, and he was everything the MTV generation of the 90s thought was cool. It was Speed (1994), however, that catapulted him into the big league. Gone were the boyish looks, and the new buzzed look heralded a new phase in his career. Keanu was officially one of Hollywood’s main leading men, and by the time The Matrix released five years later, he was already a superstar.

Tawaifs and tehzeeb: Notes from a symposium on courtesans' contributions to art, freedom struggle

The lives of tawaifs have been the subject of fascination, fiction and academic interest. Though pop culture and notions of Victorian morality led many to think of them as the “other woman” or women of “low character” who broke up marriages and enticed men, their story is far different – and much more complex. Gauhar Jaan is a luminous name in a long list that includes artists like her mother Malka Jaan, Begum Akhtar, Jaddan Bai, Zohra Bai Ambalewali, Rasoolan Bai, and Roshan Ara Begum, among others.

The Pao of Love: Stories of romance from Mumbai's nooks and crannies, retold on Instagram

At a staggering count of 12.4 million people (as of 2011), Mumbai, the most populous city in India, probably holds more than it can contain. Maybe that’s the reason behind the city being “stuffed like its pao” — not with a mix of potato and spice, but with equally tingling stories of its people. And what better place for romance to bloom in than sweaty compartments of Mumbai locals and time-worn tourist attractions?

Combing for and documenting such stories are Mumbai-based journalists Kusumita Das and Benita Fernando.

