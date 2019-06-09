Aligarh murder case: District administration struggles to maintain order in city, right-wing groups hold angry protests

Aligarh: Aligarh is communally charged after the horrific murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl.

The city, which has remained a hotbed of communal tension and polarisation in the recent past over various issues emerging from the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), is witnessing a large number of protests from right-wing Hindu organisations demanding the strictest action for the accused.

Gauging the sensitivity of the issue, the Aligarh district administration has divided the city into six sectors and deployed six sector magistrates to maintain peace in the area. The district administration in its official order issued on 8 June asked all the concerned officers to remain in the areas they have been assigned, and coordinate with the local police station to maintain law and order situation in their areas.

The official order also mentioned that the situation is tense in Tappal area where the dead body of the toddler was found on 2 June. It may be mentioned that half of the population in Tappal area belongs to the Muslim community and Hindu organisations are talking about exacting revenge for this brutal killing.

Meanwhile, Sadhvi Prachi, a firebrand Hindu leader, who is famous for her hate speeches, was on her way to Tappal but was stopped at the Jewar toll plaza by the district administration in order to maintain law and order.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Penal Code (CrPC) as a precautionary measure. Akash Kulhari, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Aligarh, said that the city is trying its best to maintain law and order. “The girl who was murdered belongs to the Hindu community, while the accused are from the Muslim community and to avoid any kind of communal flare up, personnel have been deployed,” he stated.

He added that the police is also keeping a vigil on social media to tackle the menace of rumour-mongering in the virtual world and counter misinformation being spread.

The police had to resort to minor lathicharge to disperse the members of Hindu Manch and Bajrang Dal who were protesting outside Jalalpur police outpost, which is just a few metres away from the village.

According to Manilal Patidar, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rural Aligarh, “The members of the Bajarang Dal today (Sunday) staged their protest but the police did not allow them to enter the village. The condition in the village is totally under control but it is tense. Police personnel along with few companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the area,” he said, adding that forces have also been deployed on the Yamuna Expressway to deal with any kind of situation.

Various Hindu organisations called for a mahapanchayat on Sunday in this regard but no one answered the call and the administration denied giving permission to any organisation for holding it too. The police detained five people on Sunday as they were found under suspicious circumstances.

No signs of rape as per the autopsy report

According to the autopsy report, maggots were found in the corpse and the eyes were popping out. The right arm was dismembered while there were multiple fractures in the left leg, ribs and nose. There were no signs of rape or acid being poured on the girl’s body, the autopsy report revealed.

The Aligarh police stated that the deceased went missing on 30 May and was abducted by Zahid and Aslam. Zahid and Aslam owed Rs 10,000 to the deceased’s father and they had an altercation a few days ago over money. Aslam had threatened the victim’s father, saying that he would teach him a 'lesson' after the fight.

Nothing less than death penalty for the accused: Deceased’s father

The father of the deceased has demanded death penalty for the accused and in a reply to a phone call from the Chief Minister’s Office, he said that he is neither going to Lucknow to meet the chief minister nor is he going to stage any dharna. All he wants is capital punishment for the accused.

According to Akash Kulhari, the accused Zahid was charged with rape of his own daughter in 2014, booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was out on bail.

As per Aligarh police, they have arrested four persons in the case and the National Security Act (NSA) has been slapped against them. According to the SSP, the NSA was slapped because this could have disrupted the law and order condition of the city and the case would have taken communal overtones due to the nature of the case.

The district administration has announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the deceased.

The state of Uttar Pradesh has seen five cases of rape in the last seven days. Recently, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by a group of six men in Kushinagar. A six-year-old girl was raped in Barabanki, while an eight-year-old was raped in a graveyard in Bareilly. A nine-year-old girl’s body was recovered from a drain in Meerut.

