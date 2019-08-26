Firstpost Editor's Picks: Opposition delegation's Kashmir visit; PV Sindhu's win at BWF World Championships; today's must-read stories

Opposition delegation sent back from Kashmir: There will be time for Rahul Gandhi's petty politics, but it isn’t now

The severe restrictions on the free movement of people in Jammu and Kashmir have been gradually relaxed. Some educational institutions have slowly reopened though attendance remains thin. There have been sporadic reports of violence from the Valley, but there are large discrepancies between what the government says and what international media have been reporting. Into this cauldron, it is unclear what purpose an Opposition delegation led by Congress and its dynast Rahul Gandhiwould serve at this point in time.

BWF World Championships 2019: PV Sindhu's blend of no-nonsense badminton, controlled aggression takes down Nozomi Okuhara

No one saw it coming, especially when Sindhu had a tough time dealing with early exits in the first half of the 2019 season. However, despite having endured a long list of defeats in big games, there was no reason to panic on Sunday, as Sindhu peaked at the right time to decimate World No 4 Okuhara with the most lop-sided women's singles final scoreline of 21-7, 21-7 in the history of the tournament.

Ghost of angel tax laid to rest: Is it a boon or a bane? The devil is in the details, say experts

Angel Tax has been the bane for the fledgeling startups — entrepreneurial risks taken by those willing to start a firm or product innovation, etc. Angel tax was the thorn in the journey for many who have been talking about it for long. Last Friday's announcement from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given much joy to the startup sector. It is a good start to boost the sector, said angel investors and lawyers dealing in startups.

In Sangli's Juni Dhamani village, normalcy remains a distant dream post-August floods

On 5 August, Juni Dhamani village in the Miraj taluka of Sangli district in Maharashtra had started to flood. Within just three days, the entire village was submerged, and an urgent rescue operation was launched. But days after the floods, the municipal council hadn’t provided any assistance in cleaning Juni Dhamani. Vijay Suryavanshi, a clerk with the village’s gram panchayat, points out: “Sangli city was cleaned within a day. But the nagarpalika sent no one to clean our village even after four days. Our village has gone back by 20 years.”

How the themes in Sacred Games season 2 find global relevance in a contemporary political setup

In the same year as Sacred Games came out, Hollywood also explored a villain in a superhero film, that transcended the definition of a conventional bad guy, obsessed with either money or revenge or just bad reputation. Thanos (Josh Brolin) wanted to wipe out half of the creation arbitrarily so that the remaining half population can feed off the resources more responsibly, and make Earth and other planets better places to inhabit. But as the sequel of Avengers: Infinity War and the final episode of Sacred Games Season 2 suggest, this solution is hurried and selfish.