BWF World Championships 2019: PV Sindhu's blend of no-nonsense badminton, controlled aggression takes down Nozomi Okuhara

If I were to tell you before the match that PV Sindhu would bulldoze Nozomi Okuhara in the final of World Championships, you'd laugh it off without a second thought. But when Sindhu took the court and left the former world champion panting at the other end, even renowned commentator Gill Clark rubbed her eyes in disbelief. "I cannot believe what I am watching," she exclaimed.

No one saw this coming, actually, especially not in the first half of the 2019 season, when Sindhu seemed flustered. However, despite Sindhu having endured a long list of defeats in big games, there was no reason to panic on Sunday, as Sindhu came up with the goods and won the match with elan. It's often been said that in sports, the scoreline doesn't necessarily explain the exact story of the match. That was not true in Sindhu's case on Sunday. It told us the exact story of the match.

The match began with Okuhara drawing first blood, thanks to a 22-shot rally where Sindhu looked off-balance. Even though it was still early days, at the time, it felt like deja vu all over again. Long rallies, Sindhu's erroneous decisions and the inevitable heartbreak that follows. The Japanese coaches heaved a sigh of relief. One saw that as a sign of worry, a sign of another close encounter in the final of the grandest stage of all.

But Sindhu knows a thing or two about silencing her doubters. After the initial hiccup, the Hyderabad-born shuttler broke the impenetrable defence of Okuhara with controlled aggression to bag a run of six straight points at 9-2. Moments later, she collected seven of the next nine points to make a statement of intent. Okuhara was down on her knees, realising that this was a point of no return.

Sindhu would go on to clinch the first game 21-7 with a body smash in just 16 minutes and that set the tone for the second game.

The game still wasn’t over for many. Over the years, Okuhara has fought her way back from the abyss to rattle her opponents. But what came next from her racquet felt predictable for Sindhu, having crossed swords against the Japanese shuttler on 15 occasions. Okuhara started the second game like Sindhu — rushing at the net.

After trailing 0-3, the pint-sized shuttler tried to take the pace out of the shuttle by prolonging rallies, but Sindhu knew this script by-heart. In response, the Indian bludgeoned the former champion with sublime forehand drives to add to her misery. She went on to make Okuhara work hard — back and forth, side to side to the extent where the Japanese was gasping for breath.

But things did not change once Okuhara regrouped. Despite adding more pace to her strokeplay, she was further embarrassed. Sindhu trusted her shot-making skills and hit shots that were probably heading wide from Okuhara. A perfectly-orchestrated 28-shot rally by Sindhu showed how her speedy court-coverage complemented the aggressive intent. “Okuhara is hanging on to this match with dear life, Sindhu is playing just magnificently,” said the legendary Morten Frost on-air.

By the mid-game break of the second game, Sindhu had a seven-point lead at 11-4. Just a few minutes later it was 18-5. Sindhu's aggression got better and better by the minute, while Okuhara's frustration soared higher and higher. It was time for Sindhu to raise the roof, but instead, she brought the house down. She had aced the game plan, dictating the course of play, just like she did whilst pummelling Chen Yufei in straight games a day ago. Her shots split Okuhara down the middle. The conditions looked perfect too, for a fast-court player like Sindhu, tying her opponents at the backcourt to find enough room to hit winners.

Highlights | @Pvsindhu1 🇮🇳 fulfills a perfect week in Basel securing the first world title of her career 🏸 Follow LIVE: https://t.co/WYFILldUvo#TOTALBWFWC2019 #Basel2019 pic.twitter.com/wDdxK1aVly — BWF (@bwfmedia) August 25, 2019

Sindhu conquered the world with a down-the-line smash to end the country’s wait for a gold medal since the inception of the World Championships in 1977.

Just like the 2017 World Championships in Glasgow, Okuhara was on her knees again, trying to make sense of what just happened. PV Sindhu was hunched over, head in her hands. But this time, the result was in the Indian shuttler's favour, this time, Pullela Gopichand had a huge smile on his face and this time, it was a gold medal.

It wasn't as bruising as boxing or as tactical as chess or as energy-sapping as running a marathon, but it was a classic show of how Sindhu has developed her game positively with controlled aggression.

She’s been close so many times, but tonight, it felt like she'd had enough of that. After being tied up on the wrong end of the result in two consecutive finals, Sindhu finally broke the World Championship hoodoo, equalling Chinese star Zhang Ning’s record of five World Championship women’s singles medals, and one of each colour.

It is, by all means, an important victory for Indian badminton. When PV Sindhu was ranked 13th in the Forbes list of richest sportswomen in the world, ($5.5 million dollars in earnings), many expressed concerns about her inability to break into the top 3. Look away now, Sindhu has finally exorcised the ghost of a series of energy-sapping losses with vigour.

"I have no words to express, because I have been waiting for so long. Last time, it was silver, before that it was silver and finally I am a world champion so I am really really happy. I have been expecting this for a very long time. So I got it finally and I want to enjoy it, feel it," said Sindhu, after the historic win.

Sindhu was quick to thank her coaches Gopichand and South Korean Kim Ji Hyun for her emphatic victory in Basel. Notably, Kim looked animated on the courtside, asking Sindhu to hit deep winners. The South Korean has played a big role in adjusting the World No 5's gameplay in the last few months, and on Sunday, her influence was evident out on the court.

"A lot of credit to my coaches, Gopi Sir and Kim (Ji Hyun) and also to my parents, my support staff and sponsors who believed in me," she said before adding: "I dedicate this win to my mom, its her birthday today. I thought I will gift her something and finally I gift her this gold medal. It is because of my parents that I am here today."

When it was time for the national anthem, Sindhu couldn't stop looking at the Indian flag at the St Jakobshalle Stadium that soared high above the likes of Japan and China. Sindhu has made this dream possible. "It was really special when the flag went up and national anthem was playing and I had goosebumps, I have no words to express because you play for your country and it is definitely a proud moment for me," she said.

After all the heartbreaks, it's time for Sindhu to rejoice. She has successfully changed the colour of her World Championship medal, even though it took her a couple of tries to get it done.