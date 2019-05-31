Firstpost Editor's Picks: Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers, Shangri-La Dialogue, World Cup memories; today's must-read stories

Portfolios of Ministers 2019: Amit Shah is new home minister, Rajnath gets defence, Nirmala Sitharaman bags finance in Narendra Modi govt 2.0

Narendra Modi was sworn in on Thursday as prime minister for a second term, helming a 58-member team of ministers, including him and BJP president Amit Shah who makes his debut in the Central government.

'When we are constantly made to feel inferior, we internalise it': MBBS student from Tadvi Bhil community speaks up after Payal Tadvi suicide

As demands for justice for Tadvi get louder, and reports talk about the "extreme harassment" she faced from three senior colleagues which pushed her to suicide, it is necessary to note that the daily lives of students from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes continue to be fraught with instances of discrimination.

Shangri-La Dialogue 2019 begins in Singapore: With growing West-China divide, rising US-Iran tensions, all eyes on Asia defence summit

It is not lost on the Chinese that Modi has come back to power stronger than ever since his path-breaking speech last year. Also, his more muscular defence policy, which was a dominant theme in the recent national elections, has won a ringing endorsement from the Indian voter.

World Cup Memories: 'Sachin badly wanted to get that hundred against Kenya and dedicate it to his father', Sadagoppan Ramesh relives Tendulkar's emotional ton of 1999

"I was no Sachin, so I knew the expectations were going to be less from me. I always believe when people expect less from you, it's a good thing, that's the advantage of being the underdog," Sadagoppan Ramesh recalled.

Heat: N Kalyan Raman's translation of Poomani’s Vekkai captures the subaltern narrative of a boy on the run

“Among other things, Heat is also a portrayal of how the power structure operates in our rural areas. What happens in the novel could happen anywhere in India," Raman says.