Portfolios of Ministers 2019: Amit Shah is new home minister, Rajnath gets defence, Nirmala Sitharaman bags finance in Narendra Modi govt 2.0

Amit Shah will be the new Home Minister, Rajnath Singh the new Defence minister and Nirmala Sitharaman the new Finance minister, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Friday. Former foreign secretary-turned-minister S Jaishankar has got the External Affairs ministry while Smriti Irani will be the new Women and Child Development Minister along with retaining the Textile Ministry, according to the official communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sitharaman, who earlier held the defence ministry, is the new Finance and Corporate Affairs minister while Nitin Gadkari will continue to be the Minister for Road Transport and Highways. Piyush Goyal has been given the charge of the ministries of Railways and Commerce while Ravi Shankar Prasad will continue to helm the Ministry of Law, Telecom as well as the IT Ministries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain DoPT, Atomic Energy as well as all important policy issues and portfolios not allocated. Modi was sworn in on Thursday as prime minister for a second term, helming a 58-member team of ministers, including him and BJP president Amit Shah who makes his debut in the Central government.

A new Ministry of Jal Shakti has been created and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be its minister.

PRIME MINISTER PORTFOLIOS Narendra Modi Prime Minister and also in-charge of:

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Department of Atomic Energy;

Department of Space; and

All important policy issues; and

All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

Here is the official full list of Cabinet ministers under Narendra Modi government

CABINET MINISTERS PORTFOLIO UNDER NDA II Rajnath Singh Minister of Defence. Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs. Nitin Jairam Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. DV Sadananda Gowda Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance; and

Minister of Corporate Affairs. Ramvilas Paswan Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Narendra Singh Tomar Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare;

Minister of Rural Development; and

Minister of Panchayati Raj. Ravi Shankar Prasad Minister of Law and Justice;

Minister of Communications; and

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology. Harsimrat Kaur Badal Minister of Food Processing Industries. Thaawar Chand Gehlot Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Minister of Human Resource Development. Arjun Munda Minister of Tribal Affairs. Smriti Zubin Irani Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles. Harsh Vardhan Minister of Health and Family Welfare;

Minister of Science and Technology; and

Minister of Earth Sciences. Prakash Javadekar Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and

Minister of Information and Broadcasting. Piyush Goyal Minister of Railways; and

Minister of Commerce and Industry. Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and

Minister of Steel. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority Affairs. Pralhad Joshi Minister of Parliamentary Affairs;

Minister of Coal; and

Minister of Mines. Mahendra Nath Pandey Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Arvind Ganpat Sawant Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise. Giriraj Singh Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of Jal Shakti.

Here is the official full list of Ministers of State (Independent charge) under Narendra Modi government

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE) PORTFOLIO Santosh Kumar Gangwar Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Rao Inderjit Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; and

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning. Shripad Yesso Naik Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence. Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region;

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and

Minister of State in the Department of Space. Kiren Rijiju Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs. Prahalad Singh Patel Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism. Raj Kumar Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Mansukh L. Mandaviya Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Here is the official full list of Ministers of State under Narendra Modi government