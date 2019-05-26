Firstpost Editor's Picks: Narendra Modi and BJP's Khanpur office, Opposition's road ahead, French Open 2019; today's must-read stories

Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad: BJP's Khanpur office in city was an address that played key role in PM's journey

Narendra Modi on Sunday will visit the BJP's Khanpur office in Ahmedabad, on his arrival at the city. The office was earlier the Gujarat BJP headquarters, and Modi had stayed here for a long time during his days as the general secretary of the party's state unit. In 2012, Narendra Modi, then Gujarat chief minister, had returned to power in the state. Outside the BJP office in Khanapur, amid slogans like "ek mat gujarat, bhajap sarkaar" (Gujarat will vote as one for the Bharatiya Janata Party), there was a slogan of "PM-PM". In that election, the BJP had won 116 out of 182 seats, while the Congress won 60 seats.

Lok Sabha Election Results: There's not much a deflated Opposition can do but regroup, reassess faults and rethink political routine

Perhaps the sharpest tool that a leader and a manager has is transparency. The saying goes that sunlight is the best disinfectant. Openness would be encouraging to troops and supporters totally demoralised by the gloating of the victorious. It would bring the defeated together in spirit if they confront the reality of what they were defeated by and where they stand now. Then there is the issue of accountability (not blame) and another measure that must be taken is gathering allies and friends.

French Open 2019: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's race for GOAT could see significant shift in Paris

There’s a throne up for grabs in men’s tennis too. And just like all those movie series and TV shows, the race to the tennis throne is entering its last act — with every single fan hooked on to the slightest of developments and deviations from the script. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have been jostling for supremacy — and the title of Greatest Of All Time (or GOAT) — for more than a decade now. Of course, it is entirely possible that none of the Big 3 triumphs at this year’s French Open. But would any fan of epic sagas like that?

Tuca & Bertie, Fleabag and the depiction of trauma as an everyday phenomenon in women's lives

It’s not often that one sees a show – an animated one at that – depicting a story of child sex abuse. Tuca & Bertie does it with the kind of sensitivity that makes you want to take Bertie’s hand in yours and tell her that you’re sorry, that you hope she’s healing. The series also traces the impact this early experience has had on Bertie, and her inability to commit to long-term relationships. Fleabag’s protagonist is haunted by the deaths of two people she loved – her mother and her best friend, Boo. In the latter’s death, she is thought to have played a part, and the guilt often causes her to freeze and break down.

Remembering Ramkinkar Baij, the legendary sculptor who laughed at critics and leaking roofs alike

This is why Ramkinkar Baij stood out in the crowd — he thwarted the rules flamboyantly, but only after he had quietly mastered them. His art was incendiary, like art is meant to be. Baij forced the Indian eye to appreciate beauty beyond the British aesthetics of anatomical realism. He sculpted with concrete and pebbles, discarding unaffordable plaster of Paris, and moulded them with armature. The artist painted on bedsheets too, as canvases were mostly beyond his means.

