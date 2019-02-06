Firstpost Editor's Picks: Mood of First-Time voter, Trump's toned down SOTU, Mamata vs Centre; today's must-read stories

Mood of First-Time Voter: 19% in West not registered to vote; education biggest issue in East, corruption in South

When it comes to issues that matter most, the largest groups in the North and West zones (23 and 22 percent, respectively) felt women's safety was the most important. In the South, 18 percent of the respondents felt ending corruption was the most important issue, while in the East, a fifth of the people surveyed felt getting better education facilities was the most important issue.

Donald Trump's toned down SOTU speech fails to soothe fears of resurgent terror, trade war with China

Donald Trump sees irascibility as not just a vote winner, but a technique to use in foreign policy. That has created a whole new tenor in international relations where nations are uneasy about what the US may do next. The exact jargon to describe this extremely uncertain international climate has yet to emerge.

Mamata vs Centre: 3-4 Kolkata cops at dharna with Rajeev Kumar, but MHA disciplinary sword hangs only over commissioner

As soon as the news of this letter reached Mamata Banerjee, who was still at the dharna site, she refuted the fact that Rajeev Kumar had joined her in the protest. Addressing the media from the podium, she said, “Rajeev never joined me in the dharna. What kind of propaganda is this? He is the commissioner of police and I am the chief minister, can he not come to me to consult some important administrative decisions?"

India vs New Zealand: Tim Seifert's match-winning innings underlines the importance of making most of small chances

Tim Seifert was probably not intended to be opening the batting. But then, Martin Guptill was out with a sore back, and a space opened up. He now has his name in lights as an important piece of the World Cup squad puzzle. A viable opening option, and also a back-up keeper, Seifert has made himself valuable, and possibly all because Guptill had a sore back. It’s amazing how influential a small moment can be in a cricket career.

Dev.D turns 10: Anurag Kashyap's film paved the way for irredeemable protagonists and sexually liberated heroines

Traditionally, Devdas was depicted as a tragic hero because of his failed romances. But lust replaces love in Dev.D; Dev is not only sexually charged but also disoriented. There is no justification for turning to alcohol or drugs. There is no "jeene ke liye kaun peeta hai, Chandramukhi" and all that jazz. His state of perennial confusion is probably a reflection of the youth of the new millennium.

