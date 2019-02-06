First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 1st T20I Feb 06, 2019
NZ Vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
NEP in UAE | 3rd T20I Feb 03, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
PAK in SA Feb 06, 2019
SA vs PAK
SuperSport Park, Centurion
IND in NZ Feb 08, 2019
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand: Tim Seifert's match-winning innings underlines the importance of making most of small chances

A viable opening option, and also a back-up keeper, Seifert has made himself valuable, and possibly all because Martin Guptill had a sore back. It’s amazing how influential a small moment can be in a cricket career.

Michael Wagener, Feb 06, 2019 18:50:31 IST

It’s amazing how influential a small moment can be in a game of cricket.

The third ball of the match by Bhuvneshwar Kumar was slightly back of a length, and slightly slower than the previous deliveries. Tim Seifert mistimed his shot, and it looped up in the air, but fell safely, just wide of the man at short cover.

If that had gone three metres to the right, Seifert would have been dismissed for a three-ball duck and his average would have dropped to six. But it wasn’t three metres to the right.

Tim Seifert's explosive innings laid the foundation of a giant Kiwi total. AP

Tim Seifert's explosive innings laid the foundation of a giant Kiwi total. AP

Seifert is one of a group of young keeper-batsmen in New Zealand who have all been pushing for higher honours since the retirement of Luke Ronchi. Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver, and Cam Fletcher have all been talked up as potential options for the Blackcaps gloveman. In 2017, the New Zealand A squad featured Blundell, Phillips, and Seifert, in an effective trial.

Of the three of them, the player that was getting the most attention was Glenn Phillips. He scored a century in all three formats in his first year of professional cricket. He had also been one of the top scorers in both the New Zealand Super Smash T20 league and the Caribbean Premier League. Kumar Sangakkara, a teammate at Jamaica Tallawahs, described Phillips as one of the most promising young players in the world.

However, when he was given an opportunity at the international level, he struggled and his stocks began to fall. Blundell was also given a chance, but his more sedate batting looked out of place in T20 cricket. So, it had come to be Seifert’s turn.

In the fourth over, Seifert took a big swing at a ball outside off stump, but it just slipped past the edge. Next, he mishit a ball, and it just cleared the outfield. A small touch on the first, or the second ball being one metre lower, and Seifert would have been out for 12. His average would have been 7.71.

But he didn’t get a touch to the first one, and the second one wasn’t one metre lower.

It’s amazing how influential a small moment can be in a game of cricket.

Seifert had a decision to make early on in his sporting career. He was a gifted cricketer and hockey player. He managed the impressive feat of scoring 25 goals in 14 matches of senior hockey when he was only 15. He also scored a scarcely believable 2268 runs in intermediate cricket, and had already scored a century in First XI cricket in his first year of high school. It was clear that he was a capable sportsman. He decided to go with cricket, but the lure of potentially being able to play hockey at the Olympics was very tempting.

In the fifth over, Krunal Pandya bowled a ball that didn’t turn as much as Seifert expected, and as a result, took the inside edge of the bat. It got enough of an edge that the ball squirted down to fine-leg and Seifert ran a single. If that ball has turned just a little bit less, the edge would have carried the ball onto the stumps. Seifert would have been out for 23. His average would have been 9.29. But he didn’t hit it onto his stumps.

It’s amazing how influential a small moment can be in a game of cricket.

In the Sri Lanka series at the start of this season, Seifert was given the chance to be the only wicketkeeper in the ODI squad, as Tom Latham was rested. In the first game, he put down two chances, and looked very shaky with the bat. After the first match against Sri Lanka, quite a few pundits posited that he had possibly played his way out of World Cup contention. Henry Nicholls was given the word by the selectors to start practicing his keeping.

In the second match, Seifert’s third ball from Nuwan Pradeep was a cutter, and Seifert didn’t read it at all. The ball moved enough to miss both the outside edge and the stumps. A little less movement, and he would have been out. Instead he went on to be involved in two large, quick partnerships to help New Zealand get through to 319, when 295 was looking like a realistic score. Sri Lanka managed 298 in reply, and New Zealand won.

It’s amazing how influential a small moment can be in a game of cricket.

In the sixth over, Seifert latched onto a poor ball from Hardik Pandya and hit it just over the head of the man at short fine leg. 30 centimetres lower, and he would have been caught. His score would have been 24 and he would have ended up with an average of 9.43. But it wasn’t 30 centimetres lower. It’s indeed amazing how influential a small moment can be in a game of cricket.

He survived the early chances, and went on to score 84 (43). That’s more runs off less balls than India’s top two scorers combined. Getting through those early chances allowed him to start to grow in confidence. At the start it looked like he would struggle to hit a football with a tennis racket. Eventually he looked like he could hit a squash ball with a toothpick.

The confidence from batting so well seemed to also improve his wicketkeeping. His footwork was still not perfect, but he did not look like the same 'keeper who played against Sri Lanka. He took two difficult chances, and was very tidy overall.

Seifert was probably not intended to be opening the batting in this match. But then, Martin Guptill was out with a sore back, and a space opened up. He now has his name in lights as an important piece of the World Cup squad puzzle. A viable opening option, and also a back-up keeper, Seifert has made himself valuable, and possibly all because Guptill had a sore back.

If Guptill had been declared fit, Seifert would have batted down the order, and probably wouldn’t have been seen as a potential world cup opening cover. But Guptill was not declared fit. It’s amazing how influential a small moment can be in a cricket career.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 18:50:31 IST

Tags : Cam Fletcher, Cricket, Dane Cleaver, Glenn Phillips, India, India Vs New Zealand, India Vs New Zealand 2019, New Zealand Vs India 2019, t20 Cricket, Time Seifert, Tom Blundell

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5298 126
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all