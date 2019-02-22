Firstpost Editor's Picks: India-Pakistan cricket rivalry after Pulwama, SP-BSP alliance and climate change; today's must-read stories

Pulwama attack: India boycotting Pakistan in World Cup makes no sense; team must prove a point on field

What would India gain by forfeiting the game? Precious little. And, on the contrary, the only tangible outcome of a boycott of that game would be the points that Pakistan gains as a gift from India. Imagine gifting World Cup points to Pakistan. Is that the best outcome of all the anger and outrage in the wake of the terror attack in Pulwama?

Pulwama backlash shows there's no safe place in India for my people: The account of a distressed Kashmiri writer

We, in Kashmir, have been living in a perilous situation where every moment of life is given like a bonus to us. The concern of safety and security is now peeling away our minds and souls. Everyday killings, encounters, bulldozing of houses and relentless humiliation have left every single soul bruised, scarred and vulnerable.

SP-BSP alliance: Junking Congress despite bypoll wins last year may prove disastrous for Mayawati and Akhilesh

Clearly, it has been criminally unwise of the alliance to summarily jettison the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, while, Akhilesh Yadav, at least, is willing to play footsie with it at the national level. In this connection, it would perhaps be relevant to mention that though the Dalit vote has remained with Mayawati, if any party can at all splinter it, it will be the BJP.

In a remote Rajasthan national park, two women forest guards forge a friendship

More unusual than the existence of a surreal place like this was the presence of the two women forest guards in this area, doing an unconventional job in an isolated region of Rajasthan. It’s a state crippled by child marriage and female infanticide. Girls’ access to higher education and work opportunities is negligible, especially in rural areas, where most quit school after Class VIII, irrespective of their caste and class.

Marrying climate change and financial sustainability: The curious and troubling case of coal in India - II

Coal’s viability is a fight with economics and climate ranged on one side vs democratic realities and financial stability on the another. Something’s got to give. Either demand for thermal power must shoot up (unlikely for the reasons outlined above), pricing for thermal power must increase, or thermal power supply has to fall.

