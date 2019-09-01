Firstpost Editor's Picks: Final NRC list in Assam, fall in GDP growth rate, English Premier League 2019; today's must-read stories

Final NRC list published in Assam: As Sarbananda Sonowal tries to quell panic, document draws criticism across political lines

Although there is no political or legal consensus on the path ahead for the 19 lakh people who do not find their names in the final National Registry of Citizens (NRC list), Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal released a statement in the late hours of Friday insisting that there is no cause for alarm. "There is no need to panic. We will provide legal assistance to those who need it," he said.

JNUSU Elections 2019: BAPSA-Fraternity alliance a step against Islamophobia, challenges monopoloy of Brahmanical Left and Right in JNU politics

The BAPSA-Fraternity alliance in the JNUSU elections 2019 is a historic episode in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus where both savarna Brahmanical Left and Right have had a monopoly for decades in terms of institutional and political access. Whatever the claimed ‘limitations’ of BAPSA-Fraternity alliance are, it nevertheless is a decisive shift in the history of the political language of the JNU campus.

GDP falls to 5%: Urgent economic reforms needed, but Centre's attention fixed on Ayodhya, Assam and Kashmir

India’s GDP growth fell to 5 percent in the second quarter of this year, the lowest in six years. Manufacturing, the crown of Make in India, has grown under 1 percent. This is the second quarter where we have not touched 6 percent and the growth calculations are based on the revised method the government uses which many, including the former economic advisor himself, think are incorrect and optimistic.

Premier League: Ahead of Arsenal clash, Mauricio Pochettino aims to tackle new challenge at Tottenham — keeping club among elite

In more ways than one Mohamed Salah and his early set-piece conversion killed last season’s highly-anticipated Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham. After two minutes and the penalty goal, the stifling heat seemed even more intense. Simple passes were mishit and nerves frayed. Legs tired and the all-English showpiece club final failed to ignite, bringing to a close Tottenham’s season with a 2-0 defeat.

Breaking Bad: Before El Camino, a look at what made Vince Gilligan's crime series a modern classic

Breaking Bad didn’t just make science cool; it made science wicked, in every sense of the word. If it made you want to dig around in your parents’ old chests of junk, find your school chemistry set and create poison out of beans, you wouldn’t be the only one.