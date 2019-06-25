Firstpost Editor's Picks: Fighting fake news, criticism of MS Dhoni, best Pixar movies; today's must-read stories

Combating fake news: MEITY should allow legal-flexibility based on social media platforms over one-size-fits-all regulatory approach

The direct and disastrous consequences of such content, circulated by social media in India, cannot be downplayed nor dismissed arbitrarily. In our diverse society, the cohesion we enjoy must not be taken for granted in the face of unregulated technologies that people are not trained to use.

Criticism of MS Dhoni for 'not being positive enough' unfair, strong opinions could lead to unwarranted backlash

Clearly, those who are leading a chorus against the absence of positive intent during MS Dhoni's rebuilding effort with Kedar Jadhav have pegged their expectations from Dhoni very high without taking into consideration his reducing returns in the past couple of years. Surely, they were not looking elsewhere when he batted 13 one-day internationals in 2018.

Toy Story, Monsters Inc, Finding Nemo, Coco, Wall-E, Inside Out: Ranking the ten best Pixar films

As Toy Story 4, the fourth film in the series that the studio at one point declared it would never make, has hit theatres and done very well at the box office, it is worth looking back at ten of the best films that Pixar has produced and why each of them stands out.

J&K governor upbeat, but talks with Hurriyat unlikely due to Pakistan meddling, BJP's caveat and separatists' house arrests

Despite what the governor said about the vast improvement in the situation in the Valley, these hordes of reasons do not present a positive picture of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and surely don't make it a conducive atmosphere for talks.

In North Goa, a local community is fighting to conserve a century-old lake

Citizens have held bike rallies, public meetings, mobilised special gram sabhas, taken awareness treks for school children, filed complaints, accompanied flying squads, photographed and videographed violations and dug into historical archive material to back their court petitions as well as lobbied with panchayat, politicians and state government offices.

