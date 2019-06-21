In North Goa, a local community is fighting to conserve a century-old lake

By Pamela D'Mello On a rainy day last week, 12 June, as cyclone Vayu was pelting rain on Goa, 400 villagers braving inclement weather gathered at a community hall. They were there for Goa’s first consultation on the potential declaration of a hilltop natural reservoir, as a wetland. The consultation, called by the Goa State Wetland Authority, was a hard-fought victory by villagers of Santa Cruz, a suburban area adjoining Goa’s capital Panjim. For the past decade, the people of Santa Cruz had tried every avenue to save their villages’ crowning glory, Bondvol Lake, a 110-year-old natural reservoir that collects rain and spring water over a 9.365-hectare submergence basin. Citizens have held bike rallies, public meetings, mobilised special gram sabhas, taken awareness treks for school children, filed complaints, accompanied flying squads, photographed and videographed violations and dug into historical archive material to back their court petitions as well as lobbied with panchayat, politicians and state government offices.

A special gram sabha (village council meeting) organised in 2017 for the preservation of Bondvol lake. Photo by Pamela D’Mello.

Since 2009, construction firms and land grabbers had stealthily damaged the lake’s drainage (sluice) valves, in a bid to dry out the lake and usurp the land. The natural forests around the lake were surreptitiously felled and kutcha (temporary) roads leading to the lake were constructed at the hilltop site, while goons posted at the site scared off birders and other common citizens from approaching the lake area. A community’s heritage “Bondvol lake is officially owned by the local Calapor comunidade (an ancient village land-owning institution in charge of common village lands). My great grandfather was one of the original gaonkars (villagers) that helped construct the lake. It has unique natural hydrology that collects rainwater from the hills that surround it on three sides. And on the fourth side, the villagers fortified an earthen embankment. In 1910, colonial authorities put in a valve and a spillway was created to irrigate the fields in the surrounding area,” said Calapor comunidade attorney Peter Gonsalves. Gonsalves made an impassioned plea to save the lake, at the 12 June consultation, “You can construct buildings. But water is a precious resource, and where we have it, we have to preserve it.” In 2017, the Calapor comunidade had moved the Bombay High Court’s Goa bench to seek protection for Bondvol Lake. Another citizen, Arturo D’Souza also filed a public interest petition in the High Court at the same time. While other villagers moved the National Green Tribunal. “We, the villagers have decided that we will do what it takes to save our community asset, the Bondvol Lake,” said architect and teacher Elsa Fernandes. Villagers became aware of the land mafia mischief at Bondvol around six years ago, when they observed, using Google imagery, how the lake had degraded and depleted over the years. “Twenty-five years ago the lake was filled to the brim, with 15-metre-high water levels. Bondvol is located on top of a difficult-to-access dense forested hill, in a pristine environment. We knew the level was dropping, but nobody knew why. It was later that we realised it was man-made sabotage. The spillway was damaged and stones and mud in the embankment were being removed and fruit trees were being planted on the embankment itself, so the roots could further damage the dam,” said Fernandes. A “Save Bondvol Lake” movement got traction in the 6,100-household village in 2016. Alert citizens noticed roads and construction firms gearing up to construct apartments on the lake’s periphery.

Dried up lake in 2016. Photo by Vixal Raw.

“We petitioned several government authorities, but had to finally approach the court for justice in 2017,” said petitioner Arturo D’Souza. The High Court ordered the Water Resource Department to repair and refit the lake’s sluice valve. This provoked a community celebration at the site, with young and old turning up in numbers to witness the event. A year later, another celebration was held by villagers, when even in the hottest month of May, the restored valve saw the lake naturally rejuvenate itself. “Earlier, by November end, water would deplete. But last year, there was two metres of water even upto May end,” said Fernandes. In November 2017, the high court set up a task force to enumerate forest trees and demarcate a 200-metre area around the lake for a no-development buffer zone from the water’s edge. Claiming back their environment Pressure from villagers saw construction projects for row houses slowly move away. The movement petitioned the collector’s office against felling of trees obtaining a ‘stop work’ order against prominent builders. The last hurdle, villagers say is the claim by a single tenant over large areas of the lake bed. “We think it is illegal”, said Fernandes. The claim though is a case study of how land mafias have grabbed village common lands and comunidade land, misusing tenancy laws and backed by politically-connected land lobbies, she opined. What was earlier a tenancy lease from the comunidade for just four months of the year, on a 550 square-metre lot on the upper slopes of the dried out lake for a December-May third cropping season, got permanently formalised by lower courts through ex parte hearings.

Bondvol lake is officially owned by a local comunidade, an ancient village land-owning institution in charge of common village lands. Photo by Pamela D’Mello.

Land owning comunidades were financially and politically hollowed out by post-1961 governments. In 1979, comunidade members asked the water resource department to maintain the lake. But the WRD’s attempt to conserve the lake in 2009 was thwarted by a court injunction from the sole tenancy claimant. In the controversial pro-realtor 2011 Regional Plan, the area was zoned as settlement, with the construction industry readying to move in. A push back from citizens saw the area now zoned as environment heritage in the 2021 Regional Plan. The final step for declaring Bondvol as a wetland complex With the sluice valve repaired, and villagers now vigilant, the Save Bondvol Lake movement is hopeful the waterbody will be declared as a wetland ecosystem, to gain additional environmental protection for their community asset. The 12 June consultation was the first step. But villagers are worried that tenant claimants could still block the wetland declaration, through written submissions before the Wetland Authority Board. The conservation of Bondvol was backed by the February 2018 Task Force on Bondvol Lake report. This underscored its qualification not just as a wetland in itself, but as a wetland complex, along with its downstream waterbodies and conduits. The Task Force endorsed taking an ecosystem approach for Bondvol, mapping trees, shrubs and grasses and calling for the protection of the forested slopes outside the NDZ in the 2 square kilometre catchment area of the lake as well.

The community has been actively pursuing conservation of the lake for the past few years. Photo by Pamela D’mello.