Firstpost Editor's Picks: Exit poll results out, phase 7 of Lok Sabha polls conclude, Game of Thrones fans outrage over S08, and other top stories

Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Full Results 2019: Pollsters predict 287-368 for BJP-led NDA alliance, 77-132 for UPA

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance is projected to make a comeback, and most likely with a comfortable margin; a majority of pollsters on Sunday projected that Narendra Modi-led alliance will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha. However, a number of exit polls predicted big losses for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, where it had won 71 seats in 2014, but the saffron party appeared to offset these loses with major gains in other states.

Poll violence, EVM glitches conclude final phase of Lok Sabha election; 61.21% turnout recorded till 6 pm

A total of 59 seats went to polls in the final phase of the Lok Sabha election on Sunday, marking an end to the gruelling and extremely-long voting schedule in India. The seventh and the final phase witnessed a voter turnout of 61.21 percent till 6 pm, indicating a pattern in the poll percentage during this election season — 69.57 percent for first phase, 69.44 percent for second, 68.40 for third, 65.51 for fourth, 61.48 percent for fifth, and 60.21 for sixth. On Sunday, incidents of violence and EVM glitches marred polling in some areas.

At Kolkata's Zakaria Street, food and old world charm make for a vibrant Ramzan

Tucked away in the shadows of Kolkata’s biggest mosque, Nakhoda Masjid, Zakaria Street is the lesser known cousin of Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, Mumbai’s Mohammad Ali Road, and Hyderabad’s old quarters. Its magic lies in its almost tangible smellscape, especially in the month of Ramzan, when the lanes are awash with food for the gods. During the holy month, Zakaria Street pulsates with devoted crowds of fasters and feasters, congregating at food stalls after the evening tarawih prayers. The buzz refuses to die down until sehri, or the pre-dawn meal.

Game of Thrones season 8 may be seriously flawed; but does it deserve such unmitigated hatred?

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 — the conclusion of a 73-episode saga — will air on the night 19 May, Sunday (the morning of 20 May, Monday, in India). The final season of the show, however, has generated a lot of furore, the latest being a petition that at last count had roughly 935,000 signatures demanding that HBO assign "competent" writers and remake these final set of episodes — has been an interesting experience. Even if Dylan D's petition does reach its target of 1,000,000 signees (and it looks like it will), it has also roused backlash of its own, with several people calling out the petition for being just what its creator says it isn't — entitled. What do artists or creators owe their audience? What does their audience owe them? Do they even 'owe' anything to each other? These questions seem to be at the heart of the Game of Thrones season 8 row.

Indian Women's League 2019: Goalkeeper Afshan Ashiq aims to change perception of women’s football in Jammu and Kashmir

Afshan Ashiq, 24, a footballer from Jammu and Kashmir, who recently moved to Mumbai to focus on her career as a player, says her goal is to return to the state and help her former charges. Currently gearing up to play in the Roots Premier League, which is an 8-a-side tournament, talks about being a footballer from the northern state, the paucity of female coaches, and opportunity for women footballers to nurture their skills.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.