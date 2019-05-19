Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Full Results 2019: Pollsters predict NDA sweep; give BJP-led alliance 287-368, 77-132 for UPA

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance will make a comeback — a majority of pollsters on Sunday projected that Narendra Modi-led alliance will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha. However, a number of exit polls predicted big losses for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, where it had won 71 seats in 2014, but the saffron party appeared to make major gains in other states.

The CNN News18-Ipsos exit poll said the BJP-led alliance can win a whopping 336 seats with the saffron party getting a majority on its own. It projected only 46 seats for the Congress and 82 for its allies. In 2014, the NDA had won 336 seats and the Congress 44. The BJP had notched up its maiden majority by bagging 282 seats.

Times Now telecast two exit polls giving the NDA 296 and 306 seats, while projecting 126 and 132 for the Congress-led UPA. The CVoter-Republic exit poll has forecast 287 and 128 seats for the NDA and UPA respectively.

However, ABP News-Nielsen and Neta-NewsX predicted that the ruling alliance may fall short of a majority as they respectively gave it 267 and 242 seats. ABP News and NewsX predicted 127 and 164 seats respectively for the UPA. Elections to 542 seats of the Lok Sabha ended Sunday. The Election Commission has deferred election for Vellore in Tamil Nadu over allegations of misuse of money power.

The counting of votes is slated for 23 May.

What the exit polls predicted:

Exit poll BJP+ Congress+ Others News18-IPSOS 336 82 124 NDTV Poll of polls 295 127 120 NewsX-India News 242 162 131 Republic C-voter 287 128 127 Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat 305 124 113 News Nation 282-290 118-126 130-138 Times Now-VMR 306 132 104 India Today-Axis My India 339-365 77-108 69-95 Today's Chanakya 350 95 97 ABP News Neilsen 277 130 135

Opposition leaders were clearly not happy with the exit poll projections. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that she does not trust what she called "exit poll gossip". On the other hand, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said that all exit polls could not be wrong.

