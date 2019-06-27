Firstpost Editor's Picks: Disability pension tax, Article 15 movie review, Pakistan in World Cup; today's must-read stories

Disability pension tax: Rather than vilifying soldiers, defence ministry should work with forces to prevent dishonest claims

A problem created by a few cases of dishonest securement of favourable disability verdicts from medical boards, surely could be rectified instead of creating a hullaballoo and giving the waiting bureaucracy one more issue to see the back of a facility enjoyed by veterans of the forces. The political community would hardly have played a role in this, but is guilty to the extent that the final approval is given by the political community.

Films about marginalised communities are often made to stress the benevolence of progressives from dominant social groups. Article 15 walks a tightrope to ensure that even as it uses Ayushmann Khurrana’s stardom to draw attention to its concerns and utilises Ayan’s quest for knowledge to enlighten the audience about caste, the screenplay does not get condescending towards Dalits and does not write him, a Brahmin, as a patron of the downtrodden who Brahminsplains caste to those suffering most at its hands.

Pakistan yawned. Pakistan slept. Pakistan have woken up. Yes, the sleeping giants have woken up. They are still alive in this World Cup. They were almost dead and now risen from the ashes. How do you explain the madness that is Pakistan? Is there a way to explain? Perhaps, facing a Mitchell Starc reverse swinging yorker is easier than trying to explain or understand Pakistan. Mercurial. Volatile. Predictably unpredictable.

For the first time, an in-depth study on the agrarian crisis and farmers' suicide conducted by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) — an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Rural Development: has suggested that multiple factors including debt, higher tenancy cost to small land holding farmers and complete breakdown of institutional support are the main reasons for farmers' suicide.

The Sankosh project will be the most expensive hydropower project ever undertaken in Bhutan at BTN 115 billion ($1.65 billion), costing about 2/3 of Bhutan’s current annual GDP of $2.8 billion. The chance of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) only adds to the risks, with Bhutan currently facing a risk from a GLOF near Thorthomi Lake. While Bhutan is doing well in dealing with GLOFs, it is unclear whether reservoir-based hydropower will add to, or reduce this risk.

