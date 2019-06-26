Bhutan's plans for Sankosh dam highlights questions about country's pursuit of hydropower

As Bhutan’s new prime minister prioritises the Sankosh dam, it highlights many questions about Bhutan’s pursuit of hydropower

By Omair Ahmad

In his first major interview to the Indian media, Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering stated that his priority for India-Bhutan relations was to build Bhutan’s first reservoir-based dam, the Sankosh project. Bhutan has long been an outlier in the region given its pursuit of development underpinned by the production and export of electricity entirely through run-of-the-river hydroelectricity, which account for the largest share of its economy. While these projects have an impact on the ecosystem, with large amounts of water displaced from riverbeds through concrete tunnels in particular, they are less intrusive than reservoir-based projects that drown land.

With more than 70 percent of its land area under forest cover – its Constitution mandates at least 67 percent of the area remain so – and a small population of about 800,000, Bhutan has not faced serious problems of displacing either human or wildlife populations for its hydropower projects. Nevertheless the two Punatsangchhu hydropower plants currently under construction have impacted the habitat of the white-bellied heron, and the Amochhu project will displace the oldest indigenous people of the country.

Most importantly for Bhutan, though, is the threat posed by climate change. Speaking to thethirdpole.net in a March 2018 interview, the managing director of Bhutan’s Druk Green Power Corporation, Chhewang Rinzin had said, “It is a grave concern that global warming and climate change could impact hydrological flows in the rivers and this could subsequently impact the electricity generation and therefore the economic viability of investments made in hydropower projects… A forecast of more intense monsoons and higher discharge makes a strong case for dams with reservoirs in the long term.”

This may have been one of the reasons for Bhutan to prioritise the Sankosh hydropower dam, the biggest on the anvil, with a potential of generating 2,500 megawatts – more than twice that of any of Bhutan’s already operating hydropower projects. The Kuri-Gongri and Manas projects, also reservoir-based, would be even bigger, and all three would lie near the southern border of Bhutan with India.

The goodwill generated by the management of previous dams in Bhutan among the Bhutanese public has led to an anticipation of more development, without any fear of negative consequences. As reported by the Bhutan Broadcasting Service, the locals in the region are eager for the development they anticipate from the dam.