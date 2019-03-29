Firstpost Editor's Picks: CPM's Muslim outreach, poll rhetoric on businesses, GoT's first episode; today's must-read stories

CPM's Muslim outreach in Kerala through INL puts massive realignment on cards

The CPM inducted the Indian National League (INL) in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) headed by it as part of the new strategy. Party strategists believe that the induction of INL will trigger a realignment in the Muslim politics as it has been emerging as an alternative to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). A senior INL leader claimed lots of youngsters who flocked into the Social Democratic Party of India and Welfare Party of India in the absence of a credible alternative to the IUML started joining the INL, following its entry into the LDF. He is also expecting the disenchanted sections in the IUML to join the party in the coming days.

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric at best

The startup sector is happy that it has been acknowledged by political parties when Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced a slew of proposals for the industry in an interview on Thursday. Poll rhetoric on caste and class division are now seen as just that when political parties indulge in it on the eve of polls. Seen from this perspective, it is refreshing, said some experts, for the industry as a sector and start-ups in particular being noted and recognised by political parties. That both the BJP and the Congress have spoken about the industry in their election speeches is welcome, experts said.

From Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did Game of Thrones' episode 1 have all answers?

As we hurtle ever-closer to the end of Game of Thrones, there are questions aplenty in the minds of its many fans. Who will sit on the Iron Throne? Who will live? Who will die? Obviously, since the story does progress in a linear fashion, the events depicted in the earliest episodes would unravel over later ones. But Game of Thrones’ season 1, episode 1 — ‘Winter Is Coming’ — doesn’t just lay out the beginnings of the various characters’ arcs through the series, it hints at many of the developments to come. Farfetched? Maybe, but we examine some of the evidence.

Govt intervention needed in the Sundarbans as climate change puts tiger habitats at risk

Spanning more than 10,000 square kilometres, the Sundarbans region of Bangladesh and India is the biggest mangrove forest in the world and also the most critical area for Bengal tiger survival. A modelling study by Bangladesh and Australian researchers has predicted that by 2070, the entire population of Bengal tigers in the Sundarbans mangroves in Bangladesh is likely to be lost to climate change and sea level rise. The latest census, using camera traps, has pegged the number of tigers to be between 83 and 130 in the Bangladesh Sundarbans while in India side of the mangroves they are believed to be 86 (photographed).

Fantasy Premier League, Gameweek 32 tips: Best time to use Free-Hit or Triple Captain chip

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is back with a bang this week after two weeks of international action. The highly-anticipated 15-fixture gameweek lies in waiting for FPL bosses who have been priming themselves for this potential bonanza week for a few weeks. Last week's truncated fixture list meant the average score was down to 26 and Gameweek 32 offers a chance to make amends. However, this week it has to be all about the players from teams that play twice. The more players you have from those ten teams, the greater your score is likely to be.

