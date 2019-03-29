Fantasy Premier League, Gameweek 32 tips: Best time to use Free-Hit or Triple Captain chip; Sergio Aguero the man for the armband

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is back with a bang this week after two weeks of international action. The highly-anticipated 15-fixture gameweek lies in waiting for FPL bosses who have been priming themselves for this potential bonanza week for a few weeks.

Last week's truncated fixture list meant the average score was down to 26 and Gameweek 32 offers a chance to make amends. Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Cardiff City, Watford, Brighton and Fulham all play twice. Among these sides, City and Chelsea have considerably easy games. Pep Guardiola's men play two relegation zone teams in Cardiff City and Fulham, while Sarri's Blues face Cardiff and Brighton.

United have two tricky assignments against Watford and Wolves, while Spurs travel to Anfield before welcoming Crystal Palace to their new stadium for their first ever home game at the new White Hart Lane. Apart from the teams playing twice, Arsenal and Leicester players are likely to attract interest thanks to the fairly easy home games.

However, this week it has to be all about the players from teams that play twice. The more players you have from those ten teams, the greater your score is likely to be.

Looking at the fixtures, employing the services of three players from City and Chelsea seems to be a must. A case could be made for having the maximum number of players from United as well, but injury concerns and doubts over the fitness of several key players like Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw have made FPL managers wary of bringing in the Old Trafford stars. Paul Pogba remains the top choice from the United camp with so many players doubtful ahead of the doubleheader.

Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling are no-brainers. It reflects in the purchases FPL managers have made so far. Aguero and Sterling have been brought in by a total of five lakh managers. In defence, there are doubts over many City players including Vincent Kompany and Nicholas Otamendi. Aymeric Laporte is thus the most popular defender this week with over 86000 buyers.

Sadio Mane is the second-most purchased midfielder this week as FPL owners seem willing to ignore the difficulty of Liverpool's opponents. Mane has been in fine form of late but it would be wise to prioritise players with a double gameweek.

For those who have still managed to preserve their chips, using the Free-Hit or Triple Captain chip in Gameweek 32 makes a lot of sense. Once couldn't hand-pick better fixtures for the likes of Aguero and Sterling. Playing against Cardiff and Fulham, the City duo could end the GW with a massive score and thus the week has the potential to be season-defining.

There will never be a better opportunity to make the triple captain chip count that the coming week. Very rarely does a week present such easy games to the likes of Aguero, Sterling, Eden Hazard and even Gonzalo Higuain.

The Argentine is only the seventh-most purchased forward this week, but his record against teams near the foot of the table has been good so far. Higuain has netted his three Chelsea goals against Huddersfield and Fulham. So even though the striker looks far from his peak, he could be particularly useful for FPL managers for GW 32.

The Free-Hit chip could almost enable managers to have an entire team with players featuring twice. Having effectively 22 players almost guarantees a healthy score and the Free-Hit chip could be a big turning point in your season.

To help build a strong team for GW 32 here's a category-wise breakdown of players that you can pick for GW 32:

Goalkeepers: Ederson has the easiest fixtures among the top keepers, but Kepa Arrizabalaga is my pick for the goalkeeper this week mainly due to his lower price tag. At £5.4m, Kepa can help you save you some funds that can be reinvested elsewhere. David de Gea could be another option, but United's inconsistency at the back makes him less desirable.

Defenders: Chelsea, City and United defenders dominate the top purchase list, but a few bargain buys could prove to be as effective. Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp plays in an advanced role and could prove to be a better purchase than a United defender. The game at Spurs would be a tricky one for the hosts who will be under pressure to get off to a winning start in their new home. Similarly, Watford are in great form and could cause United problems. A second game against Fulham makes the Hornets players pretty desirable. Adrian Mariappa is a consistent starter for Javi Gracia's side and is available at just £4.2m. His purchase could help FPL managers save funds for other big guns.

Midfielders: Sterling, Hazard, Pogba are top picks for GW 32, but Palace's Luka Milivojevic, Watford's Gerard Deulofeu, Wolves' Diogo Jota are some cheaper alternatives if you don't have the funds to accommodate all big players.

Strikers: Sometimes you wish you could pick more than three forwards. Aguero, Kane, Higuain, Raul Jimenez, Rashford and Lukaku are high in demand. The injury doubts over the United attackers has reduced the headache for the FPL managers to an extent, but a general dearth of funds means most FPL owners would be forced to buy a few cheap strikers to balance the team. That's where likes of Wilfred Zaha, Michy Batshuayi, Troy Deeney and Glenn Murray come in. Spurs are best at keeping clean sheets so going for Palace attackers does make sense. There's a slight fitness doubt over Zaha but Batshuayi is an equally good purchase. Deeney is the cheapest option available at £5.9m.

Captains' conundrum: This will be a difficult choice especially if you are using the Triple captain chip. Aguero, Hazard, Sterling, and Pogba are leading candidates, but the fixtures make the City duo absolute favourites. It's hard to pick among the two, but Guardiola has not rotated the Argentine in recent times and he's like of the two to start both games even if it means he completes neither. Aguero's goalscoring record is almost unparalleled and there's no better player to bank on when the choice is so tough and stakes are high.

