Firstpost Editor's Picks: Congress plays coy, why youths turn cow vigilantes, Sikhs through colonial lens; today's must-read stories

Lok Sabha polls: Congress plays coy as Varanasi prepares for Priyanka Gandhi versus Narendra Modi battle

Almost three weeks ago, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dropped her first hint. A party worker in Rae Bareli said she wanted her to contest from her mother’s constituency. "Why not Varanasi?" asked Priyanka. Her remark set off fervent speculation which she then tried to diffuse by going on to state the following day that she was willing to contest from whichever seat her party would ask her to contest from.

Travels through the Hindi belt: Hatred, unemployment spur UP youths in search of purpose to join cow vigilante groups

Saving cows that are allegedly being taken to slaughterhouses and ensuring the ones carrying them are "taken to task" is what they call “fieldwork.” Shailesh said he does not feel jobless since he has been engaged in Gau Seva. “When you are active, you don’t feel frustrated or worthless,” he explained, soaking the sweat on his forehead with the saffron gamchha wrapped around his neck. “Even family members feel the boy is doing something productive with his time instead of wasting it. People in the society treat you respect.”

Avengers: Endgame: How Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark is a metaphor for governmental overreach

Tony Stark is a complicated figure, and so is his moral compass. Usually, it would have been easy to just class him as an anti-hero. But Tony Stark is not really an anti-hero either. Anti-heroes have their own moral codes, and they usually eschew the codes foisted upon them by society. Michael Corleone in The Godfather, now that's an anti-hero. Tony Stark is your quintessential insider, the one who was born with the silver spoon in his mouth, heir to a vast empire.

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community through a colonial lens

This exhibition is made of up of archival replicas of original artworks that are scattered across the world. “The process of creating a replica is fairly complex. It can be done only in two or three places in the world. The ink is made in Japan, the printing is done in Germany. So it is a coming together of various methods and technologies. We shoot several thousand photos of a single artwork, to create the highest resolution possible and then print it,” says Gautam Srivastava, founder of The Hubris Foundation, which has put together the exhibition.

Monte Carlo Masters: Is Novak Djokovic finding it difficult to be motivated for non-Slam events?

Novak Djokovic is not just a player fighting to reach the top of the tennis world anymore. He is now a statesman, an ambassador, a politician and a world leader, who is also somehow five short of the all-time Grand Slam record. It’s easy to understand why he thinks there are bigger fish to fry than a Monte Carlo quarter-final against Medvedev, or a Miami fourth round against Roberto Bautista Agut.

