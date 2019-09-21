Firstpost Editor's Picks: Clashes in Jadavpur University, corporate tax cut, Amazon series The Family Man; today's must-read stories

From Babul Supriyo attack to screening Buddha in a Traffic Jam, all the times Jadavpur University students have clashed over ideology

Incidents of violence and unrest at the Jadavpur university were reported from as far back as 2010, when engineering students waved black flags at then chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. However, it was in 2014 that one of the biggest campus movements was reported: the Hok Kolorob movement. Chants of ‘Azadi’ allegedly resonated through the campus in February 2016, following the arrest of then JNU students’ union chief Kanhaiya Kumar. The next major wave of violence to hit the campus was in May 2016, when protests erupted over the decision to screen Vivek Agnihotri’s political film Buddha in a Traffic Jam. And then, there was the recent incident on Thursday involving union minister Babul Supriyo.

Corporate tax cut signals govt's shift towards radical reform; move ranks topmost among steps taken to revive economy

With Friday’s announcement, it is fair to say that the government has finally moved from baby steps to radical reforms to help an ailing economy. Of all the economic measures announced so far in Narendra Modi government’s second term to revive a slowing economy, Friday’s (20 September) corporate tax cut announcement stands out and easily ranks at the top. A tax cut from 30 percent to 22 percent for those companies who wouldn’t seek incentives and confessions is a smart step and nothing short of a major stimulus for the economy.

From great hope to shortening rope: Why does Rishabh Pant split opinion like he does?

Rishabh Pant, good or bad, beautiful or ugly, fearless or reckless, was always going to find out that the toughest challenge he faces – at least before becoming anything of a known force in his own – aren’t the most hostile bowlers he faced with bat in hand or the most guileful spinners he tried to read with ‘keeping glove on hand; his first big task was going to be to emerge out of the shadows of one MS Dhoni. Every time he shines, he’ll be hailed as a worthy successor – if not better – to the man who’s mantle he’s taking over; every time he fails, there will be an army waiting to pounce over his wasted potential. He needn’t look too far for inspiration. His captain wasn’t bogged down by the pressures of being the ‘next Sachin’, and less than a decade later, finds himself established as the ‘first and/or only Kohli’.

The Stories in My Life: Amid changing times, a tale about a music teacher's commitment to perfection, by Alice Munro

Growing steadily poorer, music teacher Miss Marsalles changes her house as she comes down in the world, often losing students to the attractions of a new world order which has scant regard for the exacting disciplines of classical music, she is a strange creature, both an examplar and a relic of other, vanished times. To many, in fact to most people, she appears comic, pathetic, crazy. And then, a girl, otherwise disoriented and blank-faced, starts to play and the sheer stupendous, supernormal virtuosity of this differently-abled child shocks and subdues everyone. The music she plays is ‘fragile, courtly, and gay, that carries with it the freedom of great, unemotional happiness.’ The child is obviously a genius and that transcendent music can be experienced by everyone in the room. They realise that Miss Marsalles has made that happen.

Directors Raj and DK on Amazon series The Family Man, casting Manoj Bajpayee as a 'relatable' spy and Go Goa Gone sequel

Director duo Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, who started off as independent filmmakers, and known for their edgy drama - Shor In The City and the Saif Ali Khan-starrer zombie horror comedy Go Goa Gone (not to forget their humongous success horror-comedy Stree they wrote and produced) are out with The Family Man, an action spy thriller Amazon Prime Video series with Manoj Bajpayee as the protagonist who they describe as the “middle-class guy and a world-class spy”. In an exclusive chat with Firstpost, Raj and DK, also the series' producer and co-writers, decode the character of Srikant Tiwari, the challenges and the research that went into the making of the series which was shot in Mumbai, Kashmir, Kochi, Delhi and Ladakh.