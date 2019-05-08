Firstpost Editor's Picks: CJI harassment charge, how coastal Karnataka was saffronised, NSSO report; today's must-read stories

SC's handling of sexual harassment charge against CJI raises questions about its future as repository of public trust

It does not take a constitutional law expert to point out that no man should be a judge in his own case. Or that both sides to a proceeding must be given a fair and equal opportunity of being heard, which includes legal representation. More than the decision itself, the decision-making process has left such a deep scar on the Supreme Court that it will take years, if not decades, to completely go away.

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 18: Two murders, political factions and Muslim polarisation conclude this series

Those were also the formative years of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh. During one public meeting of the party in the early 70s, Kalladka M Ismail had delivered a speech against the ideology of the Jan Sangh outside where the meeting was being held. His speech attracted a big crowd which left the leaders of the Jan Sangh fuming. One of the organisers of the meeting was Prabhakar Bhat, who emerged as a central RSS figure in Dakshina Kannada in the years to come.

NSSO report confirms critics were right on GDP fiasco; distortion of data will be economic suicide

A study conducted by the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO), presents hard evidence to establish that there was a serious problem with the GDP calculation. The NSSO study, first reported by Mint, presents a disappointing picture of how shoddily the CSO has been handling the critical task of compiling national income figures in Asia’s third largest economy. According to this, 36 percent of companies that are part of MCA-21 database of companies and are used in India’s GDP calculations could not be traced or were wrongly classified.

Champions League: Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs need to counter Ajax's possession-based game with patient play

So how do Spurs stop a team who dominated both Juventus and Real Madrid? Well, maybe you don't have to. The key to unlocking the Ajax puzzle might well be to not try and play the game they want you to. Both of Ajax's previous Champions League opponents approached the game with an air of superiority — they believed they could outplay Ajax with their own game and finally paid the price of underestimating the Dutch side.

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due to local community's effort

Kala Qilla, though lesser known than most of Mumbai's forts, forms an important part of the fabric of Mumbai and its character, and the local communities have maintained its legacy in their own unique way. It may be invisible to outsiders, but is special to those who take pride in having lived and grown up around an important piece of heritage.

