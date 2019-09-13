Firstpost Editor's Picks: Article 370 abrogation, VVIP culture, Wrestling Championships 2019; today's must-read stories

'Separatist movements harmful for India and Kashmir': Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind resolution backs Centre on Article 370

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind appealed to the Government of India that while respecting human rights, it must protect the life and property of Kashmiri people and use every possible constitutional mean to bring back normalcy to the region. The Muslim body, in its resolution, also stated that the organisation has always stood for the unity and integrity of the country.

Uttar Pradesh bears I-T burden of its MLAs with 'meagre earnings' of Rs 1.9 lakh a month; India's VVIP culture runs deeper than defunct red beacons

If one ignores the wealth of the MLA and just look at the salaries and perks they are entitled to, then also there is no justification for such concessions. Apart from this salary, the MLAs are also entitled to a rail coupon of Rs 4.25 lakh and there are several other perks that they enjoy. An MLA in Uttar Pradesh is among the highest-paid legislator after the states of Telangana and Delhi. Uttar Pradesh is known for extending such privileges to its lawmakers some of which has come under the scanner of the judiciary.

Auto sales slowdown: Carmakers cannot sit idle waiting for a saviour; proactive approach, fresh strategy key to emerge from doldrums

The current economic slowdown cannot be reversed overnight; it will take bold steps and incentives exercised over a period of time before things look up again. But carmakers cannot be sitting ducks waiting for a savior to do this. Merely lamenting on the economic slowdown and waiting for the government steps (tax cuts, incentives) won’t be a good idea.

Wrestling World Championships 2019: Detailed breakdown of 18 weight classes offering 2020 Tokyo Olympics quotas

While in the men’s freestyle event, 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg and 125kg will offer six quota spots each for next year’s Olympics, 60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg, 97kg and 130kg will be the quota weight classes for Greco-Roman wrestling. In women’s wrestling, 50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg and 76kg are the events to watch out for, with six quota spots in each weight class on offer. However, just 18 of these weight classes will offer quotas places for competitors. Bajrang Punia is the only Indian to be the top seed at the 2019 World Championships

Gang Leader movie review: Nani shines in a film that uses his comic timing to its full potential

Gang Leader at the outset, seems like a comedy thriller, which it very much is, but if you look closely, it’s also about many other things. You don’t have to wait until the protagonist solves the case for the ladies. You can do the math yourself – meaning: you’re one step ahead of the characters. The film, which is right up Telegu actor Nani’s alley, utilises his comic-timing pretty decently.