'Separatist movements harmful for India and Kashmir': Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind resolution backs Centre on Article 370

New Delhi: The General Council of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JuH), a top Muslim body, on Thursday adopted a resolution backing the Central government's decision of abrogating the special status given to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The annual general meeting of the JuH was held at its ITO office in New Delhi and chaired by Maulana Qari Mohammad Usman Mansoorpuri, the president of the body.

While presenting the resolution, JuH's general secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani said, "Kashmir is an integral part of India. There will be no compromise with national security and the integrity of India. India is our country and we stand by it."

The Muslim body, in its resolution, also stated that the organisation has always stood for the unity and integrity of the country.

"We have never supported any separatist movement. We also consider that such [separatist] movements to be not only harmful for India, but for the people of Kashmir as well," Madani said.

However, Fazlur Rahman, 35, raised an objection during the meeting saying that the Jamiat is not saying anything new from what previous governments in India have spoken. "At such a time when Kashmir is in a complete shutdown and people (political leaders) are literally nazarband, they (Jamiat) should have passed a resolution calling on the government to bring normalcy to the Valley," Rahman said.

However, JuH maintained that the organisation is not unmindful of the desire of Kashmiri people, their self-respect and the demand of preservation of their cultural identity.

"It is our national duty to protect their democratic and human rights. Nevertheless, it is our firm belief that the welfare of the people of Kashmir lies in getting integrated with India," JuH said.

Pakistan disturbing peace in the Valley

According to JuH, Pakistan is trying to destroy Kashmir and that its people are 'struck between opposing forces'.

"Pakistan has made Kashmir a battlefield and is using Kashmiri people as a shield," said Mohammad Farouqui, a senior member of JuH.

When asked for the Jamiat's view on allegations of human rights abuses and tortures in the Valley and internet clampdown; Farouqui turned angry and said that the resolution talks about national integrity. He denied to comment on either the internet clampdown or allegations of torture or human rights abuses.

Madani, in his earlier interaction with the public, said, "The current situation demands that we take peaceful initiatives to maintain peace and security in the region, especially in view of the repercussions of a clash of atomic powers."

Call to restore normalcy

JuH also appealed to the Government of India that while respecting human rights, it must protect the life and property of Kashmiri people and use every possible constitutional mean to bring back normalcy to the region.

Resolution is a sham, say Kashmiris

Kashmiris living in Delhi called the Jamiat's resolution event a sham. "Jamiat's resolution is nothing but bootlicking of the government. If at all they were concerned, they should have called for immediately ending the internet clampdown. But what are they talking about? National integrity," said a Kashmiri trader.

"It has been more than a month, the businesses are shut. Markets are closed. Communication is stranded. What type of national integration is this where people are deprived of their rights?," he asked.

A Kashmiri student said, "During Indian Independence too, there were organisations that supported the British and justified colonies. The same is happening now. India is a coloniser and Kashmir is its colony. Organisations such as Jamiat are puppets of the colony. They make such resolutions because it seems to be giving legitimacy to the agenda of the government."

"A Muslim organisation speaking for a Muslim-dominated state means Jamiat is amplifying the version of events provided by the state. The legitimacy it provides would never be the same if the same acts are conducted by members of different communities."

"Just imagine if this event was organised by the RSS. It would have been outrightly rejected. But here a Muslim organisation is organising such an event, it is made to believe that most of the Muslims resonate with their resolution. However, the fact is Muslim community does not recognise itself with these acts of foolishness," another Kashmiri student said.

The author is a New Delhi-based freelance writer and a member of 101Reporters.com, a pan-India network of grassroots reporters