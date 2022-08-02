First trial run expected in 2026: Ashwini Vaishnaw on bullet train project

5G auctions witnessed good response because of the reforms in the telecom sector, the Union Minister said

New Delhi: The first trial run of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is expected to expected in 2026, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday.

Vaishnaw was speaking at the 'Amrit Ratna' event of News18 India.

On a question related to the bullet train project, he said, "75 kilometers pillars have been cast, there is significant progress on bridges to be built on eight rivers... The work related to the project is going on in fast pace and soon India's dream of bullet train project will be completed."

"The first trial run is expected in 2026," he added.

Asked whether this means that NDA will come back to power again in 2024, he stated, "Definitely, more than 300 (seats). Definitely more (seats) than last time."

Talking about the recently concluded 5G auctions, he said, "5G auctions witnessed good response because of the reforms in the telecom sector. Auctions ended yesterday. Today, a meeting of group of secretaries will take place. We will complete spectrum allocation by 10-11 August, then it will be all set for launch in October."

He added, "If we look at the pre-COVID world and what's happening today, then there is a big difference between the two. During COVID, the pace with which digitalisation moved forward, almost in all services whether it is education, healthcare or entertainment, a totally new way of living has happened because of COVID. This change has brought in a totally new structure in the society and economy. Today, we need to see everything from a comprehensive framework."

Today, 2.5 crore people travel via Indian Railways on a daily basis and it witnesses 800 crore footfalls annually, the Railway Minister said. "The focus is on changing the passengers experience completely. If you see, today railway stations are so clean," he added.

At the event, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla was honoured with the 'Amrit Ratna Samman'.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.