First time since India's independence, a woman President commences Budget Session to be presented by another woman

New Delhi: For the first time since 1947, a woman from Rashtrapati Bhavan, commenced the Budget session which was presented by another woman.

Economic empowerment of women is one opportunity which can be transformative, says FM

“Economic agenda for our vision focuses on 1) facilitating opportunities for citizens, 2) providing strong impetus to growth and job creation and 3) strengthening macroeconomic stability”, adds FM Sitharaman.

The second day of Budget Session 2023 began on Wednesday with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her fifth Union Budget which she described as “the first budget in Amrit Kaal.”

We envision a prosperous and inclusive India, Sitharaman said in her opening remarks.

In her budget speech, Sitharman announced that an Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs.

The government proposes to increase the agricultural credit target to Rs 20 lakh crore with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, Sitharaman told Parliament. The agriculture sector of the country has been growing at an average annual growth rate of 4.6 per cent in the last six years.

“Will launch a sub-scheme of the existing PM Matsya Sampada Yojana scheme to improve value chain efficiencies,” she said.

Sitharaman started her Budget speech at 11 am, the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term. Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 is also presented in paperless form.

This year’s Budget holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.

