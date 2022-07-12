First I2U2 summit: PM Modi to attend virtual meet with leaders of Israel, US, UAE on 14 July

The I2U2 intends to mobilise private sector capital and expertise to help modernise the infrastructure, low carbon development pathways for our industries, improve public health, and promote the development of critical emerging & green technologies

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the first I2U2 summit, along with Israel PM Yair Lapid, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Joe Biden, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The India-Israel-UAE-USA (I2U2) summit will be held virtually on 14 July, 2022.

"The leaders will discuss the possible joint projects within the framework of I2U2 as well as the other common areas of mutual interest to strengthen the economic partnership in trade and investment," the MEA added.

India-Israel-UAE-USA (I2U2) summit

The I2U2 Grouping was conceptualised during the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the four countries held on 18 October, 2021. "Each country also has Sherpa-level interactions regularly to discuss the possible areas of cooperation," the MEA said.

It intends to mobilise private sector capital and expertise to help modernise the infrastructure, low carbon development pathways for our industries, improve public health, and promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies.

With inputs from agencies

