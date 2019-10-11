You are here:
First commercial flight from Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airport set for today; nine-seater plane to take off for Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

India Press Trust of India Oct 11, 2019 12:00:09 IST

  • First commercial flight from the Hindon civil airport will operate from Friday

  • A nine-seater plane will take off for Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district

  • According to sources, flight operations will start for Shimla from the Hindon civil airport in November

Ghaziabad: The first commercial flight from the Hindon civil airport, which is adjacent to the IAF's Hindon airbase, will operate from Friday when a nine-seater plane will take off for Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

According to sources, flight operations will start for Shimla from the Hindon civil airport in November.

District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey took stock of the arrangements and instructed police to set up a check post.

He instructed the chief engineer of the electricity department to ensure an uninterrupted power supply at the terminal.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2019 12:00:09 IST

