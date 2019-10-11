First commercial flight from Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airport set for today; nine-seater plane to take off for Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Ghaziabad: The first commercial flight from the Hindon civil airport, which is adjacent to the IAF's Hindon airbase, will operate from Friday when a nine-seater plane will take off for Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

According to sources, flight operations will start for Shimla from the Hindon civil airport in November.

Hindon Airport director Shobha Bhardwaj: Flight connectivity from Hindon airport (Ghaziabad) to Hubballi Airport (K'taka) to begin from 6th Nov.

1st commercial flight, by a pvt airline Air Heritage, from Hindon civil airport will take off on Oct 11, for Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey took stock of the arrangements and instructed police to set up a check post.

He instructed the chief engineer of the electricity department to ensure an uninterrupted power supply at the terminal.