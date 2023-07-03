'First attack the corrupt, then embrace them': Kapil Sibal slams BJP after Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra govt

Taking a swipe at Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) after former Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar ditched the party and was sworn in as Maharashtra deputy chief, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said that BJP “first attacks the corrupt and then embraces.”

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra in a sudden move that is expected to change political equations in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

“First attack the corrupt, then embrace the corrupt. First, guarantee their investigation, then get a warranty for their support. Investigation in suspension. Henceforth ED, CBI: No tension. Sounds familiar? Mother of democracy at work!” Sibal said in a tweet.

Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, was joined by eight other MLAs, some of whom were close allies of Sharad Pawar, in taking oath as ministers in the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Sibal had taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday over the Ajit Pawar revolt, saying probably this is “the mother of democracy” that Modi talked about in his address to the United States Congress.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil on Sunday said his party has moved a disqualification petition against the leaders including Ajit Pawar.

“We have filed a disqualification petition with the speaker of the Assembly, and we will send hard copies as soon as possible. This disqualification petition was filed against nine leaders,” said NCP leader Jayant Patil.

He added, “They didn’t inform anyone that they were leaving the party, which is against the NCP. We have also written a letter to the Election Commission of India. We are not accepting this; these nine leaders didn’t inform us before doing this (leaving the party).”

Earlier today, Sharad Pawar reached the district of Satara to address a rally, the first since the split occurred within NCP.

With inputs from agencies

