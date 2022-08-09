Firing incidents take place between militants and Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland; one officer hurt

This comes three days after the ULFA-Independent and Yung Aung faction of the NSCN-K called for a shutdown in five states in the northeast on Independence Day terming it ‘fake’ celebrations

New Delhi: A firing incident between suspected militants and Assam Rifles personnel took place on Tuesday in Dan Pangsha area along India–Myanmar border. So far there is no report of any casualty in the incident, said Hiazu Meru, Deputy Commissioner, Noklak district.

This comes only hours after an Assam Rifles officer was injured amid firing by suspected militants on troops of the paramilitary force from across the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh. The incident took place near Pangsau Pass when the insurgents fired on a patrolling team of Assam Rifles.

"An incident of firing on Assam Rifles troops by militant groups from across the Indo Myanmar border took place early morning in the general area of Tirap and Changlang district, Defence Spokesperson based at Tezpur, Lt Col AS Walia said.

The Assam Rifles troops were undertaking enhanced patrolling activities in view of heightened vigil for Independence Day, he said. "A junior commissioned officer sustained an injury in his hand," the spokesman added.

On 6 August, the ULFA-Independent and Yung Aung faction of the NSCN-K called for a shutdown in five states in the northeast on Independence Day terming it ‘fake’ celebrations. They declared the shutdown from 12am till 6pm of 15 August. The states include, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya.

Security has been beefed up, particularly along Indo-Myanmar borders in view of the militants' call for boycott.

With input from agencies

