WATCH: Firing at Delhi's Tis Hazari court as two groups of lawyers clash, no injuries reported
'A firing incident took place around 1.35 pm on Wednesday in Tis Hazari court. When police reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air and no one was injured,' said Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North)
An incident of firing was reported from Delhi’s Tis Hazari court premises after two groups of lawyers entered into an argument over some issue on Wednesday, police said.
Police said no one was injured in the incident and a legal action has been initiated into the incident.
Warning: Offensive language; viewer discretion advised
#WATCH | An incident of firing was reported at Tis Hazari Court premises in Delhi this afternoon. No injuries were reported. Police say that this happened after an argument among lawyers.
Related Articles
(Note: Abusive language)
(Video Source: A lawyer) pic.twitter.com/AkRYOoyQPe
— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023
“A firing incident took place around 1.35 pm on Wednesday in Tis Hazari court. When police reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air and no one was injured,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).
Condemning the incident, Bar Council of Delhi Chairman KK Manan said that a detailed inquiry into the matter will be initiated.
Bar Council of Delhi Chairman KK Manan condemns the incident of firing at Tis Hazari Court premises; says, “Detailed inquiry into the matter will be undertaken. It will be inquired if the weapons were licensed or not. Even if the weapons were licensed, no lawyer or anyone else… https://t.co/addS3V4tSa
— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023
“It will be inquired if the weapons were licenced or not. Even if the weapons were licenced, no lawyer or anyone else can use them like this inside or around court premises,” Manan added.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
490 wildfires, 7.8 million hectares burned and more: Unprecedented wildfires in Canada by the numbers
Out-of-control fires have erupted in almost every part of Canada, putting the country on track for its worst season in more than 30 years. A total of 490 wildfires were burning on Tuesday, more than half of which were considered out of control
Watch: Massive blaze engulfs residential building in UAE's Ajman
Civil defence and police teams were successfully able to take a control of the situation after launching a massive operation led by fire department and local police authorities.