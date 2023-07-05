An incident of firing was reported from Delhi’s Tis Hazari court premises after two groups of lawyers entered into an argument over some issue on Wednesday, police said.

Police said no one was injured in the incident and a legal action has been initiated into the incident.

Warning: Offensive language; viewer discretion advised

“A firing incident took place around 1.35 pm on Wednesday in Tis Hazari court. When police reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air and no one was injured,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

Condemning the incident, Bar Council of Delhi Chairman KK Manan said that a detailed inquiry into the matter will be initiated.

“It will be inquired if the weapons were licenced or not. Even if the weapons were licenced, no lawyer or anyone else can use them like this inside or around court premises,” Manan added.

