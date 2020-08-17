Fire breaks out on Parliament Annexe building’s 6th floor; 7 fire tenders pressed into service

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said that a call was received at 7.30 am and it is suspected the fire started following a short circuit

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Parliament Annexe building on Monday.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been brought under control, ANI reported.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official told PTI that a call was received at 7.30 am and it is suspected the fire started following a short circuit.

The fire comes a few hours after firefighters rescued five people trapped inside a four-storey building in Pitampura after a fire was reported in the building's basement. Officials told Hindustan Times that while all occupants of the building were rescued safely, a firefighter suffered cuts to his arm while entering the building.

