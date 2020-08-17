Fire breaks out on Parliament Annexe building’s 6th floor; 7 fire tenders pressed into service
A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said that a call was received at 7.30 am and it is suspected the fire started following a short circuit
A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Parliament Annexe building on Monday.
Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been brought under control, ANI reported.
A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official told PTI that a call was received at 7.30 am and it is suspected the fire started following a short circuit.
The fire comes a few hours after firefighters rescued five people trapped inside a four-storey building in Pitampura after a fire was reported in the building's basement. Officials told Hindustan Times that while all occupants of the building were rescued safely, a firefighter suffered cuts to his arm while entering the building.
More details awaited.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Delhi HC reserves order on DU OBE as university claims it's the best way to conduct exam
The court took the decision after the Delhi University's counsel provided several clarifications that were requested of them during a previous hearing.
Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi govt won't reopen schools unless 'fully convinced' about COVID-19 situation
The Delhi chief minister said the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital has improved from what it was two months ago
COVID-19 situation in Delhi under control, recovery rate improving, says Arvind Kejriwal
Speaking at the inauguration of a hospital in Ambedkar Nagar, Kejriwal said in case the situation takes a turn for the worse, the government is fully prepared